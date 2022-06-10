Number of patients catching Covid in hospital ‘significant’

The number of patients picking up Covid-19 in hospital is “significant” with 169 people becoming infected over three weeks, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned.

In his newly-published report sent last Friday, Dr Holohan said 36 patients caught the virus in hospital in the week to May 22, 55 the week previously and 77 in the seven days before that.

The figures come as 311 patients with Covid-19 were being treated in hospitals yesterday, up from 210 last Friday when Dr Holohan sent his weekly report to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly warning of the need to be watchful of the impact of new Covid variants.

Several hospitals reported overcrowding yesterday which adds to infection risk.

There were 24 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units yesterday compared to 22 last Friday and 20 a week earlier.

This shows a level of stability in terms of severe disease due to vaccination and prior infection. Around half were due to severe complications from Covid.

The positivity rate among the numbers of people going for free HSE PCR tests stood at 20.5pc yesterday.

Dr Holohan’s June 3 report said cases are increasing but the outlook was broadly positive although Ireland must remain watchful of the impact of new variants.

He revealed how the prevalence of new variants of concern was increasing here and hospitals remained under pressure.

He pointed out a total of 4,173 confirmed PCR cases were reported in the seven days to June 1.

This was an increase of 4pc from the previous week’s 4,003 cases.

There were 4,912 positive antigen test results reported in the week to June 1, a 10pc rise on the previous seven days. “Incidence rates are likely to be underestimates,” he said.

On average, there have been 39 new hospitalisations per day observed in the seven days to June 3, he said.

However the figure has risen to around 56 a day from June 6 to June 9.

Almost half (46pc) of patients with Covid in hospitals were being treated for complications of the virus and the rest were asymptomatic but potentially infectious, he said.

According to the latest HSE data on cases hospitalised for Covid, 42pc had received a booster vaccination, 22pc had completed their primary vaccination course and 36pc had not completed their primary vaccination course, said Dr Holohan.

As of June 1, there has been a total of 7,381 Covid-19 related deaths reported in Ireland.

As of midnight May 31 65 Covid-19 related deaths were notified for May 2022, 311 for April, and 318 for March.

BA.2 continued be dominant variant, accounting for more than 70pc of cases .

Figures released yesterday showed 35 outbreaks of Covid-19 were reported in various high-priority settings last week, a rise of 14 on the previous week.

Thirteen cases were associated with nursing homes, eight in residential institutions, one in school and one at a religious ceremony.

Dr Holohan said the authorities will continue to closely monitor emerging Covid variants and assess any potential threat to population health.

The World Health Organisation has reported that, among Omicron sub-lineages, BA.2 remains the dominant variant globally, despite declining from 78pc to 75pc of Omicron sequences.

Looking at new variants of concern here he said as of May 21 nine BA.4 cases, five BA.5 cases and 56 BA.2.12.1 cases have been confirmed in Ireland through whole genome sequencing.

The prevalence of BA.4 and BA.5 has increased.

“In summary, the overall epidemiological situation in Ireland currently provides a broadly positive outlook, albeit we will need to continue to monitor developments with emerging variants over the coming weeks,” he said.

He said “evidence with regard to any waning of immunity against severe disease will continue to be assessed”.