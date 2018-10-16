Number of men seeking help for eating disorders rises by 128pc

THE number of men seeking help for eating disorders here soared by 128 per cent last year, new figures show.

There was also a 106pc increase in attendance by family and friends of people affected by eating disorders at support groups in 2017.

The statistics are contained in a new report which was published yesterday by Bodywhys: The Eating Disorders Association of Ireland.

The organisation said that 35pc of people attending their support groups last year were men and they feel it's time to dispel stereotypes about eating disorders.

Harriet Parsons, Training & Development Manager with Bodywhys, said: "Looking back at 2017, we are struck by the extent to which men and friends and family members used our support groups.

"The perception that eating disorders only affect women and young girls is simply untrue.

"International research shows that risky and extreme food and diet behaviours have increased amongst men. It’s not surprising that men need support, the fact they are coming forward is positive."

The HSE's Model of Care for Eating Disorders estimates that 188,895 people in Ireland will experience an eating disorder at some point in their life and around 1,757 new cases develop annually amongst those aged 10-49.

There was a jump of 41pc in email support requests to BodyWhys last year and a 10pc rise in helpline calls from those affected by eating disorders.

Mr Parsons said that BodyWhys is available to support anyone who may be suffering from an eating disorder.

"Hearing from others in a similar situation is helpful. This is evident in increased support seeking by friends and family members who often experience feelings of uncertainty and helplessness.

"The rise in contact with phone and email services also shows that communication is a key starting point and a necessary part of recovery in eating disorders.

"Eating disorders remain complex mental illnesses, affecting a person’s thoughts, behaviours and emotional and physical health.

"There is no quick fix, but there is support and understanding," Ms Parsons said.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can contact Bodywhys – the Eating Disorder Association of Ireland Helpline on 1890 200 444 or contact their email support service on alex@bodywhys.ie

Online Editors