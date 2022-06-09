The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital rose to 311 today, including 24 in intensive care.

This compared to 210 Covid-19 case in hospital last Friday when Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan noted a rise in infections and said official figures are an underestimation.

Dr Holohan’s June 3 report said cases are increasing but the outlook was broadly positive although Ireland must remain watchful of the impact of new variants of concern here.

He revealed how the prevalence of new variants of concern was increasing here and hospitals remained under pressure.

In his weekly report to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last Friday he said a total of 4,173 confirmed PCR cases were reported in the 7 days to June 1.

This was an increase of 4pc from the previous week’s 4,003 cases.

There were 4,912 positive antigen test results reported in in the week to June 1, a 10pc rise on the previous seven days.

“Incidence rates are likely to be underestimates.

“There were 210 confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospital this morning, June 3, compared to 183.

“There have been 50 newly confirmed cases in hospital in the 24 hours preceding this morning. On average, there have been 39 new hospitalisations per day observed in the seven days to June 3.”

Some 46pc of patients with Covid in hospitals were there due to complications of the virus and the rest were asymptomatic but potentially infectious.

According to the latest HSE data on cases hospitalised for 42pc had received booster vaccination, 22pc had completed their primary vaccination course and 36pc had not completed their primary vaccination course, he said.

“There were 22 confirmed cases in critical care as of this morning compared with 20 a week ago.”

He said: “There continues to be a significant number of cases of hospital acquired infection. There were 36 hospital acquired infections reported in the week ending May 22 compared to 55 in the week ending May 15, and 77 in the week ending May 8.

“As of June 1 there have been 7,381 Covid-19 related deaths reported in Ireland since the outset of the pandemic.

“As of midnight May 31 there have been 65 Covid-19 related deaths notified in May 2022, 311 in April, and 318 in March.

“BA.2 continued be dominant accounting for over 70pc of cases.

“There were five new nursing home and one new community hospital/long-stay unit outbreaks reported in the week with between two and seven cases.

“PCR testing volumes have decreased while test positivity has increased. A significant proportion of detected infections continues to be identified in older age groups.

“The Covid-19 burden on acute hospital care remains significant but stable.”

He said they continue to closely monitor emerging Covid variants and assess any potential threat to population health.

“The World Health Organization (WHO)has reported that, among Omicron sub-lineages, BA.2 remains the dominant variant globally, despite declining from 78pc to 75pc of Omicron sequences.

Looking at new variants of concern here he said as of May 21 some nine BA.4 cases, five BA.5 cases, and 56 BA.2.12.1 cases have been confirmed in Ireland through whole genome sequencing.

The prevalence of BA.4 and BA.5 has increased.

Read More

“In summary, the overall epidemiological situation in Ireland currently provides a broadly positive outlook, albeit we will need to continue to monitor developments with emerging variants over the coming weeks

“Although there continue to be high levels of infection and a significant number of cases receiving general hospital care, the numbers of detected infections and hospitalised cases have been broadly stable.

He said that “evidence with regard to any waning of immunity against severe disease will continue to be assessed, including by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) as part of their ongoing examination of the evidence in respect of Covid-19 vaccination”.

Work is continuing between officials in the Department and the HSE and National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL) to further consider advice in relation to testing, isolation of positive cases and other aspects relevant to the public health management of Covid-19.

It remains important to provide clear guidance and communication with the public on the evolving disease profile and a cultural shift towards embedding individual and collective personal behaviours to mitigate against Covid-19 and other respiratory infections.