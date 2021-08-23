Nphet wants young jabbed before rules are eased

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) wants the majority of younger people vaccinated before the remaining Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Around 85pc of the adult population are now vaccinated but it will be some weeks before there is a high level of vaccination among the under-18s.

It takes at least two weeks after a person gets their final dose before they are ­considered fully vaccinated.

The HSE has significant vaccine stocks after a deal struck with Romania, and there will be a big push to get younger people vaccinated in the coming weeks.

The Government hopes there will be a high level of vaccination among adults and children by mid-September and it can then begin the process of easing restrictions.

However, the new plan for living with Covid, which will be published next week, is expected to outline only incremental easing of restrictions over the coming months.

This will include the introduction of pilot schemes for the return of live events and nightclubs.

There will also be staggered guidelines for employees to return to workplaces.

Businesses will be asked to return to offices gradually, offer staff blended working arrangements and use antigen tests to screen employees for Covid-19.

There is frustration among Cabinet ministers over the slow pace in lifting the final restrictions. At a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 last week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the Government could not put off reopening the country forever.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys also asked why the “finishing line keeps moving” for the number of people who must be vaccinated for society to return to normal.

Yesterday, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney admitted there was a “huge amount of frustration and impatience” among the public over the lack of progress in ­lifting the final restrictions.

However, he said the Government was being “cautious” in its approach because there had been 2,000 new cases a day recorded for a number of days in a row.

“The Government will sign off on a roadmap for September and well into October, so that we can give everybody that’s interested to hear a very clear picture of times and dates and scheduling for the removal of restrictions,” he told RTÉ Radio One’s This Week.

“There are sectors like the live sector and the hospitality sector who are anxiously waiting for that roadmap and they’re rightly asking for certainty and dates for the future that they can plan for,” he added.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s spokesperson said chief medical officer Tony Holohan and HSE chief executive Paul Reid had “expressed concern at the rise of infections of the Delta variant in recent days” and the impact on hospitalisations and intensive care units.

“Vaccination will be the key to protecting society, with full protection for an individual coming two weeks after the final dose,” he said.

“This, along with sticking to public health measures such as social distancing and wearing of masks indoors, will be crucial as the peak of the Delta wave is anticipated over the next weeks.”

Yesterday, Mr Reid said the threat posed by the virus was still “very real” with 314 people in hospital due to Covid and 54 of these patients in intensive care units.

Nphet will meet on Wednesday and give its recommendations on the new reopening plan to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 will meet on Friday to discuss the public health advice.

A full Cabinet meeting will be held a week from tomorrow when the final plan will be agreed.