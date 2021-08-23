| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nphet wants young jabbed before rules are eased

Frustration among some Cabinet ministers at the slow pace of restrictions being eased

Stock image Expand
Simon Coveney Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Simon Coveney

Simon Coveney

/

Stock image

Philip Ryan, Political Editor

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) wants the majority of younger people vaccinated before the remaining Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Around 85pc of the adult population are now vaccinated but it will be some weeks before there is a high level of vaccination among the under-18s.

It takes at least two weeks after a person gets their final dose before they are ­considered fully vaccinated.

Most Watched

Privacy