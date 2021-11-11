The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is urging people to work from home where possible in a bid to get “dangerously high” Covid-19 case numbers under control.

The Government is also being advised by Nphet to strengthen and reinforce a whole range of public health messaging over the coming weeks.

Employees should be encouraged to work from home insofar as possible and feasible, whilst recognising that some workplaces remain open. In those circumstances employers should be encouraged to have protective measures in the workplace, Nphet is advising the Government.

In a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, following its regular meeting on Thursday, Nphet is not advising any new formal social or economic restrictions but is advising the Government to strengthen current public health messaging.

Read More

This will include emphasising advice for people to reduce their discretionary contacts, self-isolating and getting a Covid-19 test if they have symptoms and encouraging people to wear masks properly with mask-wearing enforced where necessary.

Public health officials will meet again in two weeks' time to see if there has been any progress made in driving down case numbers amid growing concern about the force of infections in the community at present.

"The bottom line here is essentially the need to double down on making the messages clearer and reinforcing them," a senior public health source said, adding that case numbers are “dangerously high”.

The advice comes after Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said earlier the Government was not actively considering a return to working from home full-time and was not considering extending the vaccine pass system to other areas of the economy beyond pubs and restaurants.

More to follow…