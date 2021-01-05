Nphet shake-up as Government to add more scientists and medics to ‘refresh’ Tony Holohan’s team

Independent.ie has learned new scientists and medics are to be added to the expert group led by Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan. Photo: Frank McGrath

The Government is planning a shake-up of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Independent.ie has learned new scientists and medics are to be added to the expert group led by Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan.

A senior government source said Mr Holohan’s group needs to be “refreshed and strengthened” to deal with the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic.

“We want fewer civil servants and more medical specialists who are knowledgeable and have strong personalities,” the source said.

The news comes as it also emerged Department of Public Expenditure and Reform secretary general Robert Watt is to move to the Department of Health.

Mr Watt, who pushed for the economy to be reopened during the Covid-19 pandemic, will now be the secretary general in the department tasked with managing the public health crisis.

Mr Watt’s appointment and the shake-up of Nphet come as the country has been hit by the highest level of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations since the pandemic began.

Details of who will be added to Nphet are yet to be announced and some of the new members have not been contacted.

However, changing the make-up the group responsible for advising the Government on the pandemic is a significant move.

The majority of those who attend the meetings are from the Department of Health, HSE and the Health and Information Quality Authority.

Nphet and the Government have clashed on a number of occasions during the coronavirus pandemic. Most recently, the chair of Nphet’s Expert Advisory Group Dr Cillian de Gascun contradicted Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s claim that a variant of Covid from England led to a spike in new cases after Christmas.

Dr de Gascun took to Twitter to say 10pc of 169 cases tested positive for English variant of the virus. However, he was criticised by President of the Royal College of Physicians Ireland Mary Horgan who said the sample size was “too small” to make conclusion.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also clashed with Nphet after they advised a Level 5 lockdown in October.

During an interview on RTE’s Claire Byrne Live, Mr Varadkar accused the group of not thinking things through when they called for the introduction of a national lockdown.

Mr Watt’s appointment comes after Department of Health secretary general after Jim Breslin moved with former Health Minister Simon Harris to the Department of Higher Education. Colm O’Reardon served as interim secretary general in recent months.

Mr Watt is well known for his clashes with ministers over spending demands during industrial relations crises and budget negotiations.

The senior civil servant argued throughout the pandemic that businesses such as pubs and restaurants should be allowed reopen sooner.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is understood to have been eager to appoint Mr Watt to the position. The Cabinet will be asked to sign off on the appointment at a meeting tomorrow.

