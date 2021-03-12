Nphet seeing ‘early, worrying signs’, Philip Nolan urges people not to ‘squander 52 weeks of sacrifice’

Prof Nolan urged the public to pull back and stick strictly to public health guidance so that "52 weeks of sacrifice is not squandered". Photo by: Stephen Collins.

Public health officials are this morning pleading with the public to “pull back” in an effort to keep the virus suppressed as they are beginning to see “early, worrying signs that they have seen before”.

There are signs that people are mixing more than they were a few weeks ago, according to Professor Philip Nolan, modelling expert with Nphet.

He issued a plea to the public to not squander “52 weeks of sacrifice” by letting their guard down too early.

“In 10 weeks’ time we will be in a different place, and 10 weeks further down the line we’ll be in a much different place but I worry that we will squander the sacrifice of thousands of people over the last 52 weeks if we rush to do things too quickly in the next 10-20 weeks,” he said while speaking on RTÉ Radio One's Morning Ireland.

Read More

“It’s not that nothing can happen until everyone is vaccinated, that’s not true. There was the step forward yesterday in increasing the visits to long term residential care homes. So, I think the way to think about it is, as more people are vaccinated; there is more we can do within the vaccination programme. Some things we are going to have to wait to do until we have population-wide protection”.

Prof Nolan acknowledged that there is slippage in people adhering to public health guidance as “we get tired and lonely” during a prolonged period of restrictions.

“In one sense we have made extraordinary progress, we have gone from 6,500 cases per day in early January to 500 now. From an extraordinary situation where we had over 2,000 people in hospital with Covid to around 350 now.

“Because those initial figures are so big, we need to remember that our case count now is twice what we were at in early December, 50 times more than when we entered the Summer last year, and more people in hospital now than we did at the peak in October.

“We are at this delicate point where we are beginning to attend to and reopen some of our priorities such as non-urgent healthcare and schooling, and this is not the time to relax in any way and this is the time to stay home. This is not the time to have mixing between households and not the time to return to the workplace unless it is essential,” he said.

Case numbers remain high this week as there were a further 10 deaths and 592 cases notified by Nphet yesterday, but Prof Nolan was keen to point out two “beacons of hope”.

“There are two sources of hope right now and the first is over the last 10 weeks we have been successful in suppressing this extraordinary wave of the disease

“The second beacon of hope is 380,000 people who have received their first dose and over 150,000 people who have received their second dose, so we need to stick with it. This virus will exploit any chance we give it to come at us another time.

“We are not there yet when it comes to other types of reopening, our priority now should be making the reopening of schools work by the rest of us being exceptionally careful while this is going on.

Prof Nolan said the reopening of schools has gone “very well” so far and described it as a “testament to the work done around schools” and said they are low-risk environments due to the work of the education sector and parents.

Nphet have seen “very little evidence” of transmission within schools, and said there have only been six outbreaks in schools since they reopened, with the evidence indicating that in most of those cases the virus was brought into the school by more than one person.

An outbreak is classified as two or more cases linked to one setting.

“What concerns us is that when things begin to reopen, it is not the thing reopening itself that worries us but the signal we all read into it. This is very hard on all of us, and is going to continue for further weeks until we’re closer to the disease being under control.

“The first thing we are concerned about, when talking about the reopening of schools, is the increased mobility and tendency to return to the workplace and the social mixing that occurs around this, not the opening of schools themselves.

“The vast majority in this country have made enormous sacrifices in the last year, 52 weeks of this. People have lost loved ones and pretty much had to manage their grief almost on their own due to restrictions on numbers attending funerals for instance.

“We find it difficult and we mix just a small bit more than we did previously and we see the increase and then we pull back and are back to suppressing the virus again.

Mr Nolan said there are “early worrying” signs that Nphet “have seen before” and are pleading with the public to “pull back and keep the disease suppressed”.

“In the grand scheme of things, it is a matter of weeks before we can begin to start doing some things due to the progressive protection from vaccination,” he said.

Read More

Online Editors