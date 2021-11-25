All children over the age nine will be asked to wear masks in schools, shops and on public transport, according to the latest recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan’s team also said children under 12 should avoid “indoor community gatherings” including pantos, birthday parties, sleep overs, indoor playdates and communions for the next two weeks.

The advice also urges the Government to extend the use of the Covid pass for other high risk settings but does not state where they should be introduced.

Currently children aged over 13 are required to wear masks in schools, shops and public transport.

The new rules will extend mask wearing to all nine years and to children in third class upwards in primary school. The new rules on mask for children should be reviewed in mid-February under the recommendation set out by Nphet.

The advice was laid out in a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly which will now be considered by the Government.

