Now 100,000 face hospital chaos as nurse strike bites

More than 100,000 hospital patients are at risk of having their surgery or outpatient appointment cancelled as nurses escalate their strike action.

The 35,000 nurses have warned they will take to the picket line tomorrow and Thursday and also strike on February 12, 13, 14, 19 and 21.

It will mean 15,000 hospital appointments will have to be dropped each day, causing a huge backlog and leaving patients waiting weeks or months for their care to be re-scheduled.

At least 10,400 people in the community who rely on nursing services will also face a shutdown each strike day.

The INMO will now withdraw labour from day centres for the intellectually disabled as part of an extension of its action.

Run by disability organisations such as the Brothers of Charity around the country, the day centres cater for thousands of people with an intellectual disability.

They also allow families who provide round-the-clock care for loved ones with a disability the chance of vital respite.

Irish Independent