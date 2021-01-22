HSE CEO Paul Reid said that the country has never seen such a high level of ICU patients being treated for the same illness as Covid hospitalisations continue to rise.

As of the latest figures, there are 211 people in ICU being treated for Covid-19, which is 66pc of the country’s ICU population.

The HSE boss said 300 people are also receiving respiratory support outside of ICU.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Reid said “nothing is more serious” than the current situation.

He wrote: “We've never seen 66% of patients in ICU (211) being treated for the same illness. We're battling hard to sustain safe levels of care but it's getting harder.

“300 patients are also receiving respiratory support outside of ICU. Nothing is more serious.”

Yesterday, a further 51 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,608 more cases were confirmed by the Department of Health.

Of the 51 new deaths, 49 of them occurred in January, with the median age of those who died being 80 years old. The age range meanwhile was 58-103 years.

The reproduction rate has fallen considerably to 0.5 to 0.8.

Chair of NPHET professor Philip Nolan said: “We have to keep it below 0.1 if we are to successfully emerge out of the current wave.”

Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee Karina Butler said that while rolling out the coronavirus vaccine provides hope, we must continue to adhere to public health guidelines.

She said: “Vaccine arrival has been a real morale booster in hospitals and nursing homes.

“As we are able to roll it out to the wider community it will undoubtedly lift spirits. But please remember we are at a precarious time and if we drop our guard we could undermine our efforts to combat Covid-19. For now, we must stay the course, keep contacts to a minimum, stay home and follow public health advice.”

