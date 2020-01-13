'Nothing has changed since Gavin died' - mother's anger as organ transplant Bill stalls

Maria Coyne, from Clarehall, Dublin, will mark the third anniversary of her beloved son Gavin's death next month.

She said she believed matters have not improved for other children since Gavin's death, and fears it may be a decade before heart transplants are available in Ireland.

"We're approaching what will be the third anniversary, and it's exactly as it was when Gavin died," said Ms Coyne.

"There's been no changes in the transplant service and we still haven't got our opt out system.

"[Health Minister] Simon Harris promised to do that in 2019 and he hasn't done it. I don't know what's happened with it."

In May last year, Mr Harris said an opt-out system could transform organ donation.

The system would mean people would automatically have organs donated after death unless they opted out.

Mr Harris previously said a vital part of a new Human Tissue Bill was the regulation of the removal, retention, storage, use and disposal of human tissues for the purpose of transplantation.

Ms Coyne said she is frustrated that families still have to travel to the UK to have heart transplants carried out.

"I don't know why this is still the case," she said. "But I believe it's down to a lack of consultants, money and a lack of staff in general.

"It's frustrating to know nothing has changed since we lost Gavin."

She said: "Three years down the line, all we're told is talks are ongoing, but one consultant told me it won't happen for at least 10 years."

Her son was diagnosed with heart failure after a family holiday to Florida.

He was transferred to the UK to be placed on a heart transplant list as Ireland has no such service for children. He died in the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle in February 2017.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said "work is progressing on the drafting of the bill" and it is intended to be published by the end of the first quarter of this year.

