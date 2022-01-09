Northern Ireland’s Covid death toll breaches the 3,000 mark

There were five more Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland yesterday, and a further 3,458 coronavirus cases — down from 6,444 the day before.

The number of deaths in Northern Ireland since the start of Covid-19 now stands at 3,007.

The Department of Health also confirmed there are 31 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units throughout the region.

As of yesterday, a total of 3,569,851 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland — 1,405,300 first doses; 1,300,880 second doses; and 844,295 third doses.

Health officials predict a peak in case numbers will occur in mid-January, with hospital admissions and occupancy peaking in mid to late January or early February.

A paper circulated to Stormont ministers states the extent of the hospital peak “will depend on the severity of Omicron illness”.

Further data on illness severity is expected to emerge from experience in England and Scotland this week, and will allow Northern Ireland estimates to be refined.

The paper, shared by Health Minister Robin Swann, states that if Omicron is associated with disease severity close to that of the Delta variant, it is likely that inpatient numbers will exceed 1,000.

But if Omicron severity is substantially reduced compared with Delta, it is possible that current measures “would be sufficient to maintain peak hospital numbers at a lower level” than last January.

The worry is that high levels of community transmission may result in significant staff absences with the potential to reduce capacity in health and social care.

In the past week, Covid-19 prevalence increased across the common travel area (CTA), with the Republic of Ireland recording the highest incidence in the CTA, and Northern Ireland having the highest reported incidence of the UK nations.

There were 26,122 cases recorded in the Republic yesterday — its highest figure yet — with 917 patients in hospitals, down from 936 on Friday. Of them, 83 were being treated in intensive care units.

Elsewhere, St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin is seeing a “doomsday scenario” in terms of the number of Covid patients presenting, at a time when 400 staff are out of work as a direct consequence of the virus.

But on a positive note, the Omicron variant is making people less severely ill and the number in ICU at St Vincent’s is far lower than at this time last year, according to Professor John Ryan, head of emergency medicine at the hospital.

He said hospital staff nationwide are being “really challenged” and the next few weeks will be tricky in terms of the sheer volume of people presenting.

“We are seeing numbers like never before. It’s a doomsday scenario, in terms of numbers,” Prof Ryan said.