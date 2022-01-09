| 2.4°C Dublin

Northern Ireland’s Covid death toll breaches the 3,000 mark

Health officials predict a peak in case numbers will occur in Northern Ireland in mid-January Expand

Ciaran O’Neill and Rodney Edwards

There were five more Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland yesterday, and a further 3,458 coronavirus cases — down from 6,444 the day before.

The number of deaths in Northern Ireland since the start of Covid-19 now stands at 3,007.

