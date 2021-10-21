None of the pregnant women admitted to ICU with Covid this summer and autumn were fully vaccinated, HSE reveals

None of the pregnant women admitted to intensive care with Covid-19 during the summer and early autumn were fully vaccinated, it emerged today.

One of the women had one dose but the others were unvaccinated.

The figures for intensive care admissions for pregnant women with Covid-19 between June 27 and early October emerged at a HSE briefing today .

It comes as the HSE said that from November 1 all maternity hospitals and units can provide access for nominated support partners to access inpatient areas during normal visiting hours of 8am to 9pm.

HSE head of infection control Martin Cormican said the HSE looked at the experience of two maternity hospitals managing greater access for nominated support partners in all inpatient areas including multi-bed rooms.

“The hospitals taking this approach have not seen any evidence of spread of infection,” he said.

It comes amid a warning by HSE chief executive Paul Reid that the current Covid-19 rise in infection will continue to deteriorate until the end of November.

Some hospitals in Cork, Galway and a number of other regions are having to cancel some procedures to cope the high numbers of Covid-19 patients, along with growing levels of other respiratory illnesses and very unwell people with people with common conditions. There is high demand for care among the over-75s.

At the same time, the HSE is finding it difficult to recruit home carers due to lack of applicants, particularly in the south east.

There are 448 patients with Covid-19 in hospital today – down from 468 - and 88 of these are in intensive care.

Of recent admissions to intensive care 52pc were not vaccinated, 41pc were fully vaccinated and 5pc had received one dose

Head of testing and tracing Niamh O’Beirne said the positivity rate for those seeking testing is now 9.6pc.

But it is as high as 19pc in Kerry and is at 17 to 18pc in Waterford. Other badly hit counties are Carlow and Longford.

The increase is seen in all ages. More older people are testing positive and a majority now have symptoms and can feel sick with the virus.

Ms O’Beirne said there are no plans to reintroduce testing and tracing of close contacts in primary schools.

From the end of next week people who are fully vaccinated and have no symptoms who are a close contact of a confirmed case will be sent a pack of five antigen tests to their home.

They will use four and test themselves every second day.

Damien McCallion, who oversees the vaccination roll out, said 92.4pc of adults are fully vaccinated.

The numbers coming forward for a first dose rose yesterday to 2,500 compared to an average daily number of 1,000 in the wake of news that the Covid cert is here to stay and may even be extended to hospital and nursing home visitors.

The roll out of Covid-19 booster shots to people in their 60s and 70s will start shortly.

