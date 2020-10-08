Non-Covid procedures may be postponed if cases continue to rise, HSE chief warns

Some hospitals may have to start postponing non-Covid procedures if the numbers of patients very ill from the virus continue to be admitted in higher numbers, HSE chief Paul Reid today.

Although hospitals are currently under pressure but not overwhelmed he said the number of virus patients has climbed to 157 and there are now 27 who are severely ill in intensive care.

“Every single hospitalisation that we have to deal with in relation to Covid-19 has a very significant impact on the wider services that we are trying to sustain and provide."

Hospitals have surge capacity where they can create more critical care space but this could mean staff having to be brought from other departments.

He was speaking as Nphet met today to consider the surge in the spread of the virus amid grim projections for the coming weeks if there is not a turnaround.

There have been four significant outbreaks of Covid-19 in recent days but the difference now is that they are being managed with support from the HSE, today’s HSE briefing was told.

Cases of the virus in children and teachers in schools appear to have plateaued.

So far 287 schools have been at the centre of testing with 6,741 staff and students swabbed.

There were 122 positive cases found and the positivity rate is 1.8pc.

Clinical director Dr Colm Henry said if the rate of infection nationally does not improve there will be between 1,200 and 1,400 new cases of the virus diagnosed daily by early November with 400 admissions to hospital.

He said new guidelines have been drawn up in relation to visiting at maternity hospitals which will allow for more flexibility in relation to the attendance of partners but the emphasis will remain on infection control.

There are 1,000 health staff off work this week due to Covid-19 concerns.

