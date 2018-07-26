Parents in Wexford are becoming increasingly worried for crumbling mental health facilities as a watchdog report revealed serious under-staffing of services in this area.

'Nobody knows where to turn' - Parents 'sick with worry' as child mental health services collapse

Caroline Smith’s 11-year old son who was diagnosed with ADHD relies on treatment at the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) at Slaney House in Wexford.

However, a dilapidated building, staff shortages and the resignation of Dr Kieran Moore, a senior psychiatrist in June has led to fears that access to treatment will soon become impossible.

“There is no psychologist now in Wexford and I don’t know where to bring my son if he has any issues at all. I had my last meeting in Slaney House on Friday with his ADHD nurse and he told me from Monday he didn’t know either,” said Ms Smith.

Finding a room for appointments as well as prioritising one patient over another has been a major issue in the Wexford area, according to the Wexford Town local.

“My appointments have been cancelled, often because they don’t have a room to see you in. My child has to get bloods checked every so often to make sure his medication is ok,” she said.

“Once, my sons medication was wearing off earlier than it should and I rang his ADHD nurse and explained to him… he said make an appointment to come over and Dr Moore would have to be there to oversee the medication.

“I got a phone call to say that the appointment had to be cancelled because they didn’t have a room spare and that Dr Moore was on sick leave anyway.”

Now that Dr Moore has resigned and worked his last day at the unit last Friday locals who access the facility have become panicked as a result.

The Mental Health Commission this week revealed the provision of child and adult mental health services (CAMHS) were “inadequate” forcing many young people to seek treatment from adult mental health facilities.

“Of great concern is that I found the services for children and adolescents were generally inadequate, poorly funded and not responsive to the need of young people and their families,” said Dr Susan Finnerty who is an inspector of Mental Health Services.

“It is disappointing to have to report that there are such basic deficits in mental health provision in 2017 with little indication that the situation will improve… regulation and immediate addressing of deficits in the CAMHS are all urgently needed” she added.

Wexford native Sandra Mulhall’s 15-year old son was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) as well as Asperger’s Syndrome Disorder (ASD).

He was being treated by Dr Moore before he was removed from his home and placed in an adult psychiatric unit in Waterford.

Due to the lack of allocated children’s beds, her son was forced to stay in a facility for adults who were dealing with mental health issues.

“My son has been in the Department of Psychiatry in Waterford for 41 days in March last year and for a month over Christmas,” she said.

“My son needed to see someone last week and there was no one available. He wouldn’t go to the GP because he was afraid of being sent back to the Department of Psychiatry again.

“Everybody is sick to death and worried about their children. Nobody knows where to turn to or who to go to.”

When Ms Mulhall contacted the HSE with her concerns she said she was told they are doing everything they can to resolve any issues.

Both Ms Smith and Ms Mulhall have held protests outside the CAMHS facility in Wexford calling for urgent action to be taken.

The Mental health report revealed that 82 children were admitted to adult psychiatric units in 2017 which was up by a third on the previous year’s figure of 68.

A spokesperson for the HSE said “it is there to provide care and support, has dedicated teams of professionals in place and that the welfare of service users and their families is paramount.

“The HSE is currently operating a national and international recruitment campaign for Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrists. This resource will be drawn on to fill positions on a permanent basis in the Waterford and Wexford areas.

“Among additional options being looked at are vacancies being filled on an interim or temporary basis, inclusive of the possibility of utilising Consultant Psychiatrists from neighbouring HSE Community Healthcare Services.”

Online Editors