No-protest zones around abortion services to be expanded to retain anonymity

Safe access zones of 100m will apply to all healthcare facilities that can provide termination of pregnancy services, not just those that currently do, including for example all hospitals and GP practices, the Oireachtas health committee was told today.

This is to ensure that the legislation will not highlight the specific sites where abortion services are currently provided and will allow them to continue in relative anonymity.

Muiris O’Connor, assistant secretary in the Department of Health, was speaking during pre-legislative debate on the Health (Termination of Pregnancy Services (Safe Access Zones) Bill 2022, which will updated the existing legislation.

He said that since 2019, when the termination of pregnancy service started within participating maternity units and GP practices across Ireland, there have been periodic reports of demonstrations and anti-abortion group gatherings outside some facilities.

“We are mindful of the distress, anxiety and damage to the health and well-being of those subjected to such protests, which risk in some instances deterring women from accessing the medical care they need,” Mr O’Connor said.

“This is particularly true considering such demonstrations often disproportionately affect the most marginalised and vulnerable sections of our society.

“In light of these incidents and cognisant of their impact on service users and providers, the Minister of Health is committed to delivering on the Programme for Government which promises to ‘establish exclusion zones around medical facilities’.

“In furtherance of this objective, the aim of this General Scheme and its underlying policy is to protect the right of a woman to access a healthcare service safely, with privacy and dignity, and without facing unsolicited attempts to influence her decision.”

Mr O’Connor said it aims to also protect service providers and their staff in the course of their duties and responsibilities.

“I think we can all agree that it is in the public interest to ensure that healthcare services including termination of pregnancy services can be accessed safely and privately by those who need them, and this is what this General Scheme proposes to deliver,” he said.

Primarily, this is achieved through the creation of safe access zones.

The proposals aim to establish a 100m safe access zone around all healthcare facilities that can provide termination of pregnancy services, not just those that currently do, including, for example, all hospitals and GP practices. This is to ensure that the legislation will not highlight the specific service sites where termination of pregnancy services are currently provided and will allow them to continue in relative anonymity.

“Within those zones, conduct which is intended to, or may reasonably have the effect of, influencing the decision of a person in relation to availing of, or providing, services related to termination of pregnancy will be prohibited,” Mr O’Connor said.

“The goal here is to ensure that conduct aimed at impeding access or influencing the decisions of service users or providers within these zones is addressed to the greatest extent possible, in order to allow the legislation to deliver on its objectives.”

Further protection aims to stop repeated behaviour amounting to intimidation or harassment, including campaigns aimed towards healthcare providers, irrespective of where they are committed.

“The purpose here is to mitigate against the impact that could arise from such conduct, on a service provider’s choice to offer termination of pregnancy services. It is also to ensure that the potential provision of termination of pregnancy services is maximised to the greatest extent, and to avoid disproportionate impacts on access to and provision of services geographically,” Mr O’Connor said.

“However, in advancing these proposals, it is recognised that protecting the rights of service users and service providers must be balanced against protecting the rights of those engaged in legitimate protest.”

There are specific exemptions that may apply in the context of prohibited conduct within a safe access zone and the corresponding offences, he added.

Members of the committee pointed to HSE concerns about enforcement and it is expected An Garda Síochána will be asked appear to set out their views.