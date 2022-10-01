| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘No moral rights’ – Unhappy Irish clients made to sign gag orders after cosmetic surgery ops in Turkey’s Ekol hospital

Ekol registered in Ireland last year and has been holding roadshow events at four-star hotels

Ekol Hospitals in Izmir, Turkey, offers packages on cosmetic surgery Expand
Opera singer Celine Byrne was appointed as director of Ekol&rsquo;s Irish branch and promotes package deals for the company Expand
Opera singer Celine Byrne was appointed as director of Ekol&rsquo;s Irish branch and promotes package deals for the company. Photo: Irish National Opera Expand

Close

Ekol Hospitals in Izmir, Turkey, offers packages on cosmetic surgery

Ekol Hospitals in Izmir, Turkey, offers packages on cosmetic surgery

Opera singer Celine Byrne was appointed as director of Ekol&rsquo;s Irish branch and promotes package deals for the company

Opera singer Celine Byrne was appointed as director of Ekol’s Irish branch and promotes package deals for the company

Opera singer Celine Byrne was appointed as director of Ekol&rsquo;s Irish branch and promotes package deals for the company. Photo: Irish National Opera

Opera singer Celine Byrne was appointed as director of Ekol’s Irish branch and promotes package deals for the company. Photo: Irish National Opera

/

Ekol Hospitals in Izmir, Turkey, offers packages on cosmetic surgery

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Irish women who were unhappy with plastic surgery procedures were made sign disclaimers by staff at a Turkish hospital stating they would not post anything negative about the company on social media or take personal injury cases over their experience.

The Irish Independent interviewed four mothers who travelled to Ekol Hospitals in Izmir as part of package deals worth up to €7,000 after coming across advertisements for the company on Facebook.

Most Watched

Privacy