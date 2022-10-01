‘No moral rights’ – Unhappy Irish clients made to sign gag orders after cosmetic surgery ops in Turkey’s Ekol hospital

Irish women who were unhappy with plastic surgery procedures were made sign disclaimers by staff at a Turkish hospital stating they would not post anything negative about the company on social media or take personal injury cases over their experience.

The Irish Independent interviewed four mothers who travelled to Ekol Hospitals in Izmir as part of package deals worth up to €7,000 after coming across advertisements for the company on Facebook.

While many have posted positive reviews of Ekol, those who had issues in the aftermath have criticised the company for asking them to sign disclaimers, being slow to respond to messages and, in some cases, blocking them from WhatsApp and social media.

One of the disclaimers signed by a patient said she did not have “any moral rights” once she received a refund of €500.

Ekol registered as a company in Ireland last year and has been holding roadshow events at four-star hotels here.

Dozens of people attended their most recent event at the Gibson Hotel in Dublin, where two plastic and bariatric surgeons provided free medical consultations to prospective patients over the course of two days.

Opera singer Celine Byrne was appointed as director of Ekol’s Irish branch and promotes package deals for the company on Facebook including obesity surgery and “mommy makeover” deals. She acts as liaison between the patients and Ekol, books flights and helps to organise group trips.

There are also other reps employed by the company in Northern Ireland and Britain.

The women interviewed for this article wish to remain anonymous.

Catherine (not her real name), who was hospitalised on her return to Ireland with an infection, revealed that she was discharged to a hotel in Turkey for her aftercare the day after she had liposuction, a tummy tuck, a breast lift and breast augmentation.

Her itinerary outlined that she would be transported from the airport to the hospital at 10pm, undergo her procedures the next day and then remain in a hotel for the following four days before returning home.

The young mother travelled home a day earlier than she was supposed to as she wanted to get back to her family as she found the experience “distressing”. The hospital objected to this and insisted she should have her final check-up, but still signed off on a fit-to-fly cert.

Opera singer Celine Byrne was appointed as director of Ekol's Irish branch and promotes package deals for the company

She suffered an allergic reaction while undergoing her procedures and said when she woke up, it felt like her “insides were burning”.

“We were then shifted off to a hotel. I was left to fend there for myself. I couldn’t lift myself off the bed, let alone do anything else. They came from the hospital once a day to check on us,” she said.

“There were no chemists open as it was a holiday period. I wanted to meet up with my surgeon again then but I was told he was on holidays, and this is information I believe I should have been given beforehand.”

Before leaving, she was also given a disclaimer to sign. It read: “I hereby state and agree that Ekol Hospitals, the staff of Ekol Hospitals or my surgeon cannot be held responsible for any potential health risks that may occur due to this decision of mine. I also state and agree that I will not post or share any negative comments about Ekol Hospitals, the staff of Ekol Hospitals or about my surgeon on any social media or other platforms.”

Other women who had tummy tuck and eyelift procedures also had negative experiences.

They described how there were “trolley loads” of people waiting to go into surgeries and they were operated on late at night.

Sarah (not her real name) had an eyelift and breast implants. She felt her eyes looked “droopy”, she has visible scarring on her breasts and the hospital has since offered to do a revision surgery.

“I found them on Google,” she said.

“It was a package deal where you could bring someone with you. I was getting my eye and my boobs done. I wanted somebody there with me for a few days and they organised it all. My husband came over and got his teeth done and was happy.

“But me, I have worn sunglasses every day since. I also have a half-inch scar on my breasts.

“They’ve offered to do a revision surgery but I’m scared to go back over. This situation has nearly cost me my marriage.”

Some people who contacted the hospital to complain have since received refunds.

Mary (not her real name), who travelled for a tummy tuck procedure, also suffered an infection. She experienced significant swelling and was unhappy with how her stomach looked in the aftermath.

After raising concerns with the hospital, she was made to sign a “commitment” which stated there was no complication and her surgery had been successfully completed.

The rest of it said: “Since I am dissatisfied with the surgery according to my personal view, €500 will be paid to me within three days upon the approval of my request. Due to the payment of €500 to me, I do not have any other material or moral rights and demands from both Ekol Hospitals and Prof [redacted].

“For this reason, I will not file any criminal or compensation case, nor will I complain to any institution. I will not make a video, give verbal or written explanation to any media organs regarding the application and post, and I will not make a declaration on any website, or social media.”

It took six months for her to get a full refund.

“The whole situation has been incredibly stressful for me and is something I never want to experience again,” she said.

Irish people are flocking to Turkey for bariatric and plastic surgery procedures, with medical tourism agencies reporting increases of between 150pc and 220pc in the last year.

Lengthy public health waiting lists and costs of up to €18,000 for weight-loss procedures at private hospitals here are leading people to seek treatment abroad.

Turkish companies like Ekol are promoting package deals on Facebook and Instagram, offering people gastric surgery, teeth whitening, flights and accommodation for around €3,500.

The Daily Sabah, a pro-government Turkish newspaper, has reported how incentives provided by Ankara’s Ministry of Trade are increasing the popularity of health tourism.

Some of the incentives outlined include how companies that set up a diagnosis centre in foreign countries have 60pc of the rent covered.

“When it comes to bringing in patients from abroad, support is provided at a rate of 50pc per patient, up to a maximum of $1,000,” The Daily Sabah states.

On May 30, Ekol uploaded a video featuring Celine Byrne, who said the company had opened a free medical consultation centre in St Stephen’s Green in Dublin.

She said people could meet members of the Irish team, including her, who would facilitate video chats with surgeons in Turkey.

Another video on Ekol Hospitals’ Facebook account shows Irish patients dancing around the hospital to the Black Eyed Peas two days after having gastric sleeve surgery.

“Dublin Private Jet Patients! Can you ever imagine you could already dance in [sic] the 2nd day after your surgery? This is possible in Ekol Hospitals,” the post states.

The Irish Independent contacted Ekol with a number of queries about incentives, the disclaimers patients were made sign and patients being blocked from social media and messaging platform WhatsApp.

The hospital responded: “All our patients are submitted with the required formal documentation related to the medical service they get, and are requested to sign these as regards to our internal procedure. These are normal procedures which can be seen in any private/state hospital.

“Our patients are closely followed by their surgeons during their stay at our hospital and they cannot be discharged from the hospital without their surgeon’s consent.

“Our surgeons decide whether a patient can be discharged or not after making necessary assessments about the patient’s condition, and if necessary, conducting required tests to evaluate the existence of possible risks or complications.

“Once our patients are discharged, our aftercare services come into effect. Our patients are regularly contacted and even after they go back to their country, our services continue.

“According to the statistics, complication rates of aesthetics surgeries conducted in Turkey are below the complications rates of aesthetic surgeries conducted all over the world.”

Ekol said it is not getting any cash incentive and prioritises patients’ safety.

The hospital also said it does not block anybody on social media “as long as there is a reasonable justification”.

Celine Byrne did not wish to comment.