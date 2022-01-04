‘No indication’ we are at Omicron peak, says HSE chief Paul Reid, as hospitals cancelling elective procedures

The chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid said there is “no indication” that the country has reached the peak of the Omicron wave yet.

In a letter issued today, Mr Reid instructed hospitals to prioritise both urgent care and Covid-19 care for the next two week and to scale back the provision of elective procedures.

He confirmed that the health service will use private hospital capacity for a certain amount of elective procedures but added that “we will have to suspend in many cases elective care”.

Mr Reid said the directive has been issued in the context of the “obvious” impact which Omicron is having on the health service “across the board”, the rising number of Covid-19 admissions in acute settings and the significant number of healthcare employees who are currently out of work because of Covid-19 related concerns.

Mr Reid said the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has risen from 360 ten days ago 884 today.

He argued that the directive ‘follows-on’ from a letter issued in November telling hospitals to prioritise Covid-19 care in the face of the Delta variant and he said it sets-out “clear priorities” for acute settings.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, the HSE CEO said the steps are being taken to avoid the pressure which hospitals came under this time last year, when 2,020 people were being treated for the virus.

“The numbers of escalation certainly in the last few days have been a real level of concern. Thankfully, we haven’t seen that transmit into ICU and talking to our lead ICU consultants yesterday, primarily what they are dealing with at the moment are Delta related, long-term cases but we still don’t know that kind of lag effect between those sharp rise in hospitalisations and if that severity transmits into ICU,” he added.

It comes as over the last 10 days, daily Covid-19 case numbers have risen from roughly 5,700 to over 23,000 in recent days, before falling to around 16,000 by Monday.

“We’ve no indications that we are at the peak of this just yet. That’s not what we’re all experiencing, what we’re seeing in the community, it’s what we’re seeing in the daily case numbers. And we do know, we’ve put extra capacity in our PCR testing overall and antigen testing. We do know there’s a significant draw on that,” Mr Reid confirmed.

In terms of the damage which Omicron can cause, Mr Reid said the “indications” are that it is not as severe as previous strains.

He warned, however, that the “force of the impact of the volume of cases” poses a specific threat to the health system and to healthcare staff.

“Nobody wants to end up in hospital with Covid. It’s the force of cases, certainly early indications, which we should take some level of comfort from, is the level of severity is not as strong but again we would rather see over the next week what transmits from those cases now to ICU to have a clearer picture on that,” he added.

Regarding the number of frontline healthcare employees who are currently out of work, Mr Reid said the figure is likely over 6,000.

The HSE CEO said many hospitals, including Galway and Letterkenny, went from having 60 staff out of work and over a “two or three-day period” that figure rose to “200 or 240”.

He said there was also 240 staff out at University Hospital Limerick and 250 at St James’ Hospital Dublin.

“It was the scale and the impact over a very short period of time. Now, thankfully some of those are coming back from their periods of isolation and ultimately we had still a high transmission level,” he added.

As part of the derogation for non-symptomatic healthcare staff, they must undertake daily antigen tests which are now in high demand.

Mr Reid said there is limit to how many antigen tests which the HSE can provide, however, this week it has scaled-up the use of antigen testing to 350,000 a week and almost 60,000 test were administered yesterday.

Meanwhile, in terms of the PCR testing system Mr Reid said it is “continuously stretched” at the moment across the country.

“It is under significant stress at the moment. I think the next week will tell a picture in terms of what the demand levels are going to continue at,” he added.