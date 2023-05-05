No findings against former director of nursing following fitness to practise inquiry

No findings of professional misconduct or non-compliance with the code of professional conduct have been made against a former director of nursing, Rory Farrelly, following a fitness to practise inquiry by the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland.

Prof Rory Farrelly was appointed the director of nursing of the RCSI Hospital Group in 2016 following a successful career in the NHS.

He appeared before a fitness to practise inquiry last year following claims he forged a reference and falsely stated he needed leave to care for a sick relative – and instead took up a new role in Saudi Arabia.

He was accused of professional misconduct and non-compliance with the code of professional conduct.

The regulatory body has since confirmed that the fitness to practise subcommittee made no findings in respect of the complains made against Mr Farrelly. The subcommittee has prepared a report reflecting this, which will go before the next board meeting for noting.

Mr Farrelly said: “I am delighted that I have been vindicated.

"Two of the allegations were withdrawn on day four and the facts grounding the remaining allegations were not proved so I was found not guilty of any professional misconduct.

“I would like to thank my legal team Mr Rory McGarry from Neville Murphy McGarry Solicitors LLP and Mr William Martin Smith BL.”