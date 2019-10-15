No evidence of any health risks from 'passive vaping', says expert

Whether or not to vape in close proximity to others is a "courtesy issue" but there is no evidence it poses health risks to those nearby, according to Professor John Britton.

The consultant in respiratory medicine at the University of Nottingham said: "There's no evidence of harm to other people. Most of what comes out in the vapour is water.

"It's a courtesy issue, and if you send the vapers out to smoke or to vape with the smokers you are putting them directly into contact with the drug they are trying to quit.

"You wouldn't send the methadone user out with the heroin addicts."

Public Health England has said vaping is 95pc less harmful than smoking. But some academics say the organisation is wilfully ignoring mounting evidence that vaping is harmful.

