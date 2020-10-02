No county is safe from Covid and 19-24 year olds are suffering surge on infections - NPHET's warning letter to Minister revealed

No county is safe as Covid-19 takes hold again across the country and senior officials considered enforcing stricter restrictions nationwide yesterday, it was revealed today.

There has also been a sharp rise in infections in the 19-24 year old age group.

The worrying picture is revealed in a letter from acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn on behalf of NPHET to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly yesterday.

“NPHET expressed its growing concern at the continuing deterioration in the situation nationally.

“While there continues to be a number of counties with particularly high incidence its main concern now is the overall national picture.

“As part of its deliberations, it considered whether the situation warranted an escalation of restrictive measures to Level 3 at a national level.

“On balance, it agreed thatwhile the current trajectory of the disease is very concerning, the current epidemiological data does not strongly support a move to Level 3 nationally at this time.

“However, the NPHET view is that some additional measures are necessary at this time, in particular targeted at inter-household interactions and socialisation given the growing experience and evidence in relation to the role that these activities are having on the increasing transmission of the virus across the country.”

It recommended that visits to homes should not involve more than one household.

Similarly if people are out socialising they need to confine themselves to no more than one other household members.

Dr Glynn wrote: ”The average numbers of cases identified per day, the 7-day and 14-day incidence rates, and the numbers in hospital and ICU have continued to increase week on week for the last several weeks.”

The number of deaths is continuing to increase.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and critical care is increasing rapidly. There has been a 30pc increase in the number of COVID-19 hospitalisations in the past week. On average over the past week, there have been 8 new admissions per day.

The reproduction number is now estimated to be between 1.2 and 1.4. The growth rate in cases is between 4-5pc per day, and the doubling time is between 14 and 18 day.

Close contact of a confirmed case remains the primary mode of transmission nationally. The proportion of cases linked to community transmission or possible community transmission remains relatively stable.

There is a significant number of active clusters/outbreaks, the majority of which continue to be in private households.

There has been a very sharp rise in incidence in the 19-24-year-old age cohort in the last two weeks, while there continues to be an increase in the number of cases and incidence rate in older people.

He said 18 counties have an increased 14-day incidence rate as compared to figures from last week. The situation in many other counties is deteriorating.

He said: ”NPHET advises that the Government give consideration to extending the Level 2 measures currently in place for a further period of three weeks.

“The NPHET further advises that the Government also consider applying the escalated measures provided for in the Framework under Level 2 in relation to social and family gatherings without delay to support efforts to contain the spread of the virus nationally.

“Specifically, the NPHET recommends that Dublin and Donegal to remain at Level 3.

“No more than two households should meet at any given time. People should only have a maximum of six visitors from one other household to their home. People can continue to meet socially in other settings, but only with people from at most one other household.

“While further measures beyond this have not been advised at this time, the NPHET stressed the growing concern it has with the current trajectory of the disease and the current profile of cases. The situation will be kept under close review over the coming days.

“The NPHET noted its particular concern in relation to trends in indicators related to severity of disease, including admissions to hospital and critical care and the numbers of deaths notified.

“There needs to be a cross society approach-including representation from young people, sport, the arts and business to create and implement solutions aimed at increasing awareness of and compliance with public health advice among young people.”

