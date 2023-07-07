No cases of Covid-19 in five counties as 103-year-old is the oldest to test positive this year

The number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland has dropped significantly compared to this time last year

Not a single case of Covid-19 was reported in five counties last week while four others had as little as one infection diagnosed as Ireland lives through the fourth summer of the pandemic.

While only a low portion of Covid cases are now being tested for, and the true level of infection is unclear, the number of patients in hospital with the virus has dropped significantly.

Counties with no case included Roscommon, Louth, Longford, Laois and Cavan.

There was just one case diagnosed in Meath, Wicklow, Monaghan and Carlow.

Hospital figures for patients positive for the virus – who were mostly likely being treated for another illness – show 70 had Covid and of these six were in intensive care.

HSE community testing centres closed at the end of March and PCR tests are now only performed based on clinical assessment.

Data on cases “should be interpreted in the context of current testing policy,” said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which collects the figures.

Last week 3,110 PCR tests were carried out of which only 143 were positive, a drop of 30.8pc from the previous week.

Vaccination and prior infection as well as the availability of anti-viral medicines have dramatically reduced the risks of people getting very ill from the virus.

The oldest person to be diagnosed with Covid this year was 103.

The highest number of new confirmed cases last week was in the 75-84 age group.

Hospitals and nursing homes have seen the highest number of Covid outbreaks this year of the facilities monitored, with 273 each followed by 119 in residential centres and 55 in community hospital and long stay units.

The number of notified Covid-related deaths is significantly down from February this year compared to the same time last year. There were 74 deaths this year in March and 76 in April, while last year there were 345 Covid-related deaths in March and 367 in April.

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency is phasing out the fast-track phasing systems put in place for vaccines and other medicines during the pandemic.

It said: “The extraordinary regulatory flexibilities covered different areas, including marketing authorisation and related regulatory procedures, manufacturing and importation of active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished products, quality variations, labelling and packaging requirements and compliance.

“The extraordinary flexibilities ensured the continued availability of medicines while making sure that good manufacturing and distribution practice standards were being adhered to.

“From now on, the regulatory flexibilities that were introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic should no longer be granted.

“For already approved labelling flexibilities, such as English-only labelling for Covid-19 vaccines, their application will be extended until the end of 2023, in order to ensure a smooth phase-out and avoid any supply difficulties or other disruptions due to a sudden change in applicable requirements.

“After 2023, the regular mechanisms foreseen in the legislation in relation to labelling exemptions should be followed.”

Referring to on-site inspections of pharmaceutical facilities, it said these have been restarted after being postponed or carried out remotely during the pandemic. However, a considerable number of postponed inspections still need to be carried out.