Nine people an hour are added to hospital waiting lists due to growing pressure, consultants say

Nine people an hour have been added to the waiting list for treatment at public hospitals each day this year and it now stands at over 904,000 - including 97,424 children - according to the latest figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

The figures published today, reveal that 904,052 people are still on some form of waiting list, either to receive an initial assessment or treatment by a consultant.

The new figures reflect an increase of 8pc or 65,377 people since the start of 2021 which translates to 217 people added to the waiting list every day since January 1st or nine people an hour, according to the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA).

The figures include 644,458 awaiting an outpatient appointment, 74,662 patients waiting for inpatient or day case treatment and another 30,893 waiting for a gastrointestinal scope. Another 154,039 people are on other waiting lists either for planned procedures, pre-admissions or have had their appointments suspended due to incapacity or inability to attend.

The figures also include waiting lists for 97,424 children and reflect a 70-fold increase in the number of patients waiting more than a year for hospital inpatient or day case treatment since 2012, according to the IHCA.

The NTPF's target to reduce the waiting lists by 18,300 by the end of last month has not been met, with just 10,700 taken off the list - a shortfall of 7,600. This is despite the Department of Health’s Acute Waiting List Action Plan for September to December 2021, which aimed to reduce waiting lists by around 36,600 over the four months to the end of 2021 through measures such as increased public hospital capacity and additional commissioned activity in private hospitals.

IHCA President Prof Alan Irvine said: “The four-month waiting list action plan published by the Department of Health and HSE in October was never ambitious enough, given the fact that we have nearly 1 million people waiting for care. Unfortunately, the plan’s modest targets are now unlikely to be met by year end. Any medium-term Government plan to address the record waiting lists which does not simultaneously address the consultant recruitment and retention crisis is destined to fail.”

He added the the soaring number of Covid cases, overcrowding in Emergency Departments and widespread cancellation of operations and outpatient appointments throughout the country means "there is little prospect of the Department’s waiting list reduction plan succeeding."

“These unacceptable waiting lists are expected to get worse in the coming weeks, due to continuing increases in demand for care in our public hospitals. The early winter surge has already seen the widespread cancellation of operations and outpatient appointments across our public hospitals, and this continued pressure on the health service will only store up greater problems for 2022 and beyond,” he said.

“Any medium-term Government plan to address the record waiting lists which does not simultaneously address the consultant recruitment and retention crisis is destined to fail. Our patients deserve plans from Government that are practical and will deliver the care they need.”

He called on Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly to resolve pay outstanding pay issues with consultants, noting that one in five permanent hospital consultant posts are either currently vacant or only filled on a temporary basis.