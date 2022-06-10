Nine confirmed cases of monkeypox infection have been notified in Ireland to date.

So far all cases are men, with a median age of 37 years. They range in age from 32 to 46, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPPSC).

All cases self-identify as gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men.

To date no cases have been hospitalised for clinical care.

It said the epidemiological picture to date in Ireland is similar to that seen in other countries .

As of June 8 over 1000 cases have been identified worldwide.

Monkeypox spreads through close contact, including contact with the skin rash of someone with monkeypox.

People who closely interact with someone who is infectious are at greater risk for infection: this includes household members, sexual partners and healthcare workers. The risk of spread within the community in general, is very low.

Symptoms of monkeypox virus infection include:

Itchy rash

Fever (>38.50C),

Headache,

Muscle aches,

Backache,

Swollen lymph nodes,

Chills,

Exhaustion.

The rash starts as raised red spots that quickly change into little blisters. It usually develops within 1 to 3 days of the start of the fever or other symptoms, but some people may only have a rash.

Sometimes the rash first appears on the face and spreads to the mouth, palms of the hands and soles of the feet.

However, following sexual contact, the rash may be found initially in the anogenital areas. In the recent cases seen internationally, systemic symptoms have not always been a feature, and rash in the anogenital area may be the main symptom.

