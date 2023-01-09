Newly opened multimillion-euro injury unit closes over shortage of staff

A MULTIMILLION-EURO new minor injury unit has had to temporarily close in Cork because of a shortage of staff.

The closure of the Bantry unit has sparked controversy amid warnings that it will exert even greater pressure on already over-stretched emergency departments in Cork and Kerry hospitals.

The high-tech new unit was opened in the west Cork town in August with the aim of complementing GP and general hospital services - and easing pressure on emergency departments by allowing minor injuries to be dealt with at a local level.

It also opened amid recognition that west Cork's sheer size and isolation required such a local facility.

The Bantry unit normally operates from 8am until 7pm but was unable to open on Monday because of staffing issues.

It is understood this is due to a combination of recruitment issues, illness and annual leave.

The closure has sparked controversy in west Cork - with locals now facing a choice of travelling to hospitals in Cork city, Mallow and even Kerry for treatment of minor medical issues which cannot be handled by a GP.

Cork South West TD Christopher O'Sullivan demanded that the Health Service Executive (HSE) explain the temporary closure.

"The HSE really needs to step up to the mark here," he said.

"They receive billions of euro in funding every year to ensure we have a proper health service that is fit-for-purpose. This kind of thing simply cannot occur.

"Management locally needs to be backed to ensure they can recruit doctors, registrars so that the injury unit can operate."

The temporary closure of the minor injury unit will not impact the medical assessment unit at Bantry General Hospital.

However, minor injury units and primary health care centres are seen as critical to easing the workload on emergency departments in major acute hospitals.

The Mayor of Cork County, Councillor Danny Collins, said the closure was beyond belief.

"This kind of thing has been going on for far too long," he told C103FM.

"Something has to hit the nail on the head and get this sorted out - people are worried. Staff at hospitals are burned out."

A HSE source said recruitment of key personnel remains a top priority and every effort is underway to secure the required staff across all Irish hospitals and clinics.