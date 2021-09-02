| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

New variant serves as another reminder that the pandemic is not over

Boris Johnson Expand
Pharmacist Christine Kelly prepares doses of the AstraZeneca vaccinations at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia. Taronga Zoo is hosting a pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic for zoo staff, volunteers, and their families and friends to access the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images Expand

Close

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Pharmacist Christine Kelly prepares doses of the AstraZeneca vaccinations at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia. Taronga Zoo is hosting a pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic for zoo staff, volunteers, and their families and friends to access the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Pharmacist Christine Kelly prepares doses of the AstraZeneca vaccinations at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia. Taronga Zoo is hosting a pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic for zoo staff, volunteers, and their families and friends to access the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

/

Boris Johnson

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Ireland is one of around 40 countries to have detected cases of a new Covid-19 variant of interest, which is being monitored closely by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The worry is that the variant – known as Mu – may be more resistant to vaccines and more infectious.

It’s still early days, and it has not so far been ranked as a variant of concern in the same league as the Delta variant.

Most Watched

Privacy