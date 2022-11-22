New vaping restrictions ‘don’t go far enough’, health campaigners warn

The Irish Heart foundation (IHF) has criticised the Government’s proposed vaping product regulations, arguing they “don’t go far enough”.

The sale of e-cigarettes and related nicotine inhaling products will be banned from self-service vending machines, temporary or mobile premises and at places or events for children, under new proposals agreed at Cabinet today.

Ads for e-cigarettes will be prohibited on public transport, in cinemas and near schools.

The proposals will be part of the Public Health (Tobacco and Nicotine Inhaling Products) Bill which is currently being drafted.

The Bill is due to be finalised and published by the end of the year and the legislation will be designed to regulate any product that can be used for the consumption of nicotine-containing vapour or any component of that product.

The Bill already contains measures to ban the sale of nicotine inhaling products to those under the age of 18 and to introduce a licensing system for the retail sale of tobacco products and nicotine inhaling products. Other measures contained in the Bill include:

Prohibiting the sale of tobacco products and nicotine inhaling products by persons under 18 years of age.

Prohibiting the sale of tobacco products from self-service vending machines, from temporary or mobile units and at events or locations for children.

Introducing minimum suspension periods for retailers convicted of offences.

Introducing fixed penalty notices for offences.

However, the IHF said greater steps must be taken to “protect young people from addiction to nicotine”.

The foundation’s director of advocacy, Chris Macey, said a raft of new measures, including a ban on e-cigarette flavours targeting children and higher taxes on vaping products, are also required.

"Latest statistics show that 39pc of 15 to 16-year-olds have used e-cigarettes and 15.5pc are regular users,” he said.

“However, the numbers may be much higher following a surge in the use of disposable vapes, particularly among teenagers and young adults.

“In the UK the number of vapers using disposable e-cigarettes increased from less than 1pc to 56pc during the last year.”

Mr Macey said tobacco use among teenagers is increasing “for the first time in a generation”, while analysis by the Health Research Board has found that teenagers who vape are three-to-five times more likely to take up smoking.

“The hard-won gains of the last generation when the smoking rate fell from 41pc to 13pc are now at serious risk because of the Government’s failure to take a stronger line against youth use of e-cigarettes,” Mr Macey said.

“We need the introduction of plain packaging of e-cigarettes, a ban on disposable vapes, additional taxes to make e-cigarettes less affordable to children and regulations ensuring that no promotion or advertising of e-cigarettes in any form is permitted.”

He added: “We are also calling for the legal age of sale of tobacco to be increased to 21 and that similar regulations are put in place for e-cigarettes to ensure such a law doesn’t push more young people towards vaping.”

Speaking earlier today, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said “nicotine is a highly addictive drug”, adding: “We are acting today to make these products less accessible to our young people and to remove the advertising for these products from our children’s everyday lives."

Meanwhile, Minister of State with responsibility for Public Health Frank Feighan said: “Tobacco smoking continues to kill approximately 4,500 people in our country each year.

"We recognise that nicotine inhaling products are used by some adult smokers to assist them to quit tobacco smoking. However, we are clear that these products are of no benefit to our children and young people or to non-smokers and that is why we are taking this action today."

Paediatric respiratory medicine consultant at Children’s Health Ireland, Prof Des Cox, said vaping products “weren’t designed for teenage lungs”.

“Initially, when they came on the market, they were proposed as a way to quit smoking but the way they are currently being marketed - the way they are advertised and the products that are actually on sale in respect of the flavours and the packaging - is telling us another story,” he said.

“They are using the old tobacco company tactics where they are promoting these products to teenagers and they are trying to get them addicted to nicotine so that they can create a whole new generation of nicotine users.”

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Professor Cox welcomed the new regulations, but said they were “a long time coming”.

"Surveys that have been recently published show that one-in-five teenagers have tried vaping and slightly less than that are using it regularly,” he added.

“Then, in the UK, the ASH report that was published over the summer showed a seven-fold increase in the use of disposable vapes amongst teenagers and a lot of these are seeing these being advertised on social media.

“So, it is no longer anecdotal. We now have evidence.”