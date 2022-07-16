New study finds fake tan ‘can make it difficult to diagnose skin cancer’

Vogue Williams, who has her own fake tan brand, has taken a leaf out of the Kardashian marketing playbook by becoming the main model for her product

Vogue Williams has recently brought out her own brand of fake tan

Online influencer Kylie Jenner has said she has used Irish fake tan brand Cocoa Brown

Ireland’s status as the highest-per-capita fake-tan users in the world has had an unexpected effect, making it increasingly difficult to diagnose conditions such as skin cancer.

A new study carried out at University Hospital Galway highlighted how false tan often “impedes an accurate dermatological diagnosis”.

The spray tan, which is heavily marketed by many uber-rich celebrities gives pale-skinned people that much-sought-after tint of orangey-brown.

The paper noted that three out of four people in Ireland have skin which — if unprotected from the sun — tends to freckle, burn and peel.

So fake tans have become big business in Ireland, with the home-grown Cocoa Brown brand getting the seal of approval from influencer Kylie Jenner, who claims online that she uses the product.

Vogue Williams, who has more recently brought her own brand to the market, has taken a leaf out of the Kardashian marketing playbook by becoming the main model for her own product.

Professor Mary Laing, consultant dermatologist, who co-authored the research, said false tan is an “excellent and safe alternative” to sun tanning practices.

But she added it may impede an accurate dermatology diagnosis, particularly in cases of skin lesion evaluation.

“Our study at University Hospital Galway demonstrated that 11.1pc of women presenting for skin lesion assessment were wearing false tan — which limited accurate skin lesion assessment.

“In our clinic we advocate the avoidance or removal of false tan to specific lesions for examination to enable accurate dermatology diagnosis.”

Dr Lidia Shafikm, who was the lead author of the research published in the Clinical Experimental Dermatology journal, said the researchers monitored two pigmented lesion clinics over a six-week period. Pigmented lesions are black or brown spots or areas on the skin which include moles, spots and sun-damaged skin.

While most are benign, they can also be malignant or in some cases cancerous.

“An assessment of a skin lesion would be mainly questionable moles that we assess for any sinister features and whether they warrant removal or biopsy,” she explained.

“There is a significant portion of appointments for assessment of skin lesions, often referred into us by GPs who are unsure or are looking for a second opinion.”

In the clinics, it was found more than one in ten women presenting for a new lesion assessment were wearing fake tan, which resulted in their appointments being rescheduled.

Dermatologists now add a line in appointment letters advising patients to avoid artificial tan in the area for skin examination in the six weeks before the appointment.

But in general, Dr. Shafikm also stressed the advantages of the Irish population getting their bronzed skin from a bottle.

“We do not discourage the use of fake tan in any capacity as an alternative to UV-induced suntan,” she said, adding that it is important to follow all recommended precautions when it comes to dangerous UV exposure to reduce the risk of skin cancer.

“It all depends on the individual’s sun protection habits in general. One Australian study found that fake tan users are more likely than non-users to use sunscreen, but less likely to use other precautions — such as hats or protective clothing.

"Taking all the necessary precautions is important for reducing overall risk,” she said.

‘There's big money in women’s insecurities’

“We are constantly being sold the idea that something else is better — the thing that we don’t have,” says psychologist and body image expert Deirdre Cowman-O’Connor, who points out that there’s big money in people’s dissatisfaction with their natural image.

"If you look at countries where people have naturally darker skin, such as in India and Japan, it’s the opposite — the sales of bleaching products are much higher there.”

But because Irish people are traditionally pale, we are sold this idea that bronzed skin is more desirable.

“It puts pressure on people to conform,” Cowman-O’Connor says.

Influencers and Instagram and TV shows like Love Island all add to this.

"People talk about ‘size acceptance’ — but this attitude needs to extend to other areas of our image,” she said.

Last year, research by the so-called ‘Dove Self-Esteem Project’ found that Irish girls have the lowest self-esteem in the world.