New research shows Omicron infection gives little protection against new Covid variants

Getting infected with the first Omicron variant earlier this year does little to reduce the chance of catching the newest BA.4 and BA.5 versions – signalling why Ireland and other countries are seeing another rise in cases in this latest wave.

New research published in the journal Science threw light on re-infections and showed there is almost no extra immunity boost from catching Omicron, leaving people at the mercy of off-shoots of the variant even though 2.5 million people here got BA.1 or BA.2 earlier this year.

The research from Imperial College in London comes as the positivity rate among people having PCR tests here yesterday rose to 30.11pc

The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital rose to 477, although the number in intensive care is stable at 26, indicating that vaccines are continuing to protect from severe disease.

The public should “move on” from Covid-19 but numbers with the virus in hospital remained high, said HSE chief Paul Reid. However, he said hospital emergency departments still needed to have “dual pathways” for Covid and non-Covid patients.

“While the public have moved on from Covid and I understand it, we all should remember the number of patients with the virus in hospital impacts the whole flow,” added Mr Reid.

The first months of this year were “horrendous” as emergency departments coped with Covid, an increase in attendances and a slowdown in discharges to nursing homes due to outbreaks, he told the Oireachtas Health Committee.

Meanwhile, there are hopes that the next round of Covid-19 vaccine boosters to be rolled out next autumn will be more targeted against Omicron.

Current boosters were tailored for the 2020 Wuhan strain but the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced yesterday it is starting a rolling review of a Pfizer vaccine.

The EMA said yesterday that this version of the vaccine had been adapted to provide better protection against a specific variant or variants.

The review will initially focus on chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC), which relate to the manufacturing of the vaccine.

As Pfizer makes progress in the development of its adapted vaccine, the EMA will receive more data, including data on the immune response to the vaccine as well as data on its efficacy against Omicron sub-variants.

It said that by starting a rolling review, the EMA will be able to assess these figures as they become available. The rolling review will continue until there is enough data for a formal application.

The EMA’s review will initially focus on CMC data for the component targeting Omicron sub-variants.

It said that starting this rolling review was one of the ways authorities in the EU were working to ensure member states had timely access to adapted vaccines they may need to combat current and emerging variants.

A spokeswoman for Pfizer said the plan was to begin the submission of data supporting a potential variant-adapted vaccine to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming weeks.

“Pfizer and BioNTech are evaluating several variant-adapted vaccines.

“The composition of the variant-adapted vaccine will be discussed with global regulatory bodies to determine a potential vaccine booster approach,” she added.

The hope is that this current wave will wane next month but a winter surge looks inevitable.