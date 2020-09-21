New research on how flu can cause life threatening complications for pregnant women

The flu can plunge a pregnant woman into a “vascular storm” leaving her at risk of life-threatening complications, Irish researchers have discovered.

It has long been known that pregnant women have a higher chance of developing complications if they get the flu, particularly in the later stages .

The researchers at Trinity College Dublin have now found the virus does not stay in the lungs but spreads throughout the mother’s body.

The findings may also influence our the understanding of Covid-19.

Prof John O’Leary, who led the Irish team, described the impact of the 'flu in pregnancy as a “vascular storm.”

He said the study represented a landmark advance in our understanding of viral infections and pregnancy.

“The discovery of an influenza-induced ‘vascular storm’ is one of the most significant developments in inflammatory infectious diseases over the last 30 years .”

He said it also has significant implications for other viral infections, including Covid-19.

The pre-clinical study was spearheaded by RMIT University in Melbourne Australia in collaboration with researchers and clinicians from Trinity College, the University of South Australia, LaTrobe University and Monash University.

A spokesman said it has overturned current scientific thinking on the reasons why 'flu infections affect pregnant women and their babies so severely.

The findings could also help researchers working to understand the fundamental biology of how Covid-19 spreads from the lungs into the body.

The research, in animal models, showed that during pregnancy 'flu spreads from the lungs through the blood vessels into the circulatory system, triggering a damaging hyperactive immune response.

Lead author Dr Stella Liong of RMIT said the research indicates the vascular system is at the heart of the potentially devastating complications caused by flu during pregnancy.

“We’ve known for a long time that 'flu can cause serious maternal and foetal complications, but how this happens has not been clearly understood.

“Conventional thinking has blamed the suppressed immune system that occurs in pregnancy but what we see is the opposite effect – 'flu infection leads to a drastically heightened immune response.

“The inflammation we found in the circulatory system is so overwhelming, it’s like a vascular storm wreaking havoc throughout the body.

“We need further research to clinically validate our findings but the discovery of this new mechanism is a crucial step towards the development of flu therapies designed specifically for pregnant women.”

The HSE will include pregnant women among the at risk groups who are urged to get the 'flu vaccine in the coming weeks.

The take-up of the 'flu vaccine among pregnant women in this country remains under target and the most up to date figures show it could be as low as 40pc.

In the new study, researchers found pregnant mice with 'flu had severe inflammation in the large blood vessels and the aorta, the major conduit artery from the heart.

While a healthy blood vessel dilates 90-100pc to let blood flow freely, the 'flu-infected blood vessels functioned at only 20-30pc .

“'Flu and coronavirus are different but there are parallels and we do know that Covid-19 causes vascular dysfunction, which can lead to strokes and other cardiovascular problems,” said Dr Liong.

The study is published in the PNAS journal.

