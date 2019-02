The number of patients waiting on trolleys in one of the country's most over-crowded hospitals has reached a new record high.

The number of patients waiting on trolleys in one of the country's most over-crowded hospitals has reached a new record high.

New record is set as 70 patients wait on trolleys at hospital A&E

There were a total of 70 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) yesterday morning - the highest ever, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's (INMO) Trolleywatch,

Of these patients, 46 were on trolleys in the emergency department (ED) and 24 were on wards.

Hospital management yesterday appealed to patients to avoid A&E unless they were seriously ill or injured.

A UHL spokeswoman said the UL Hospitals Group "sincerely regrets that any patient has to face long waits in our ED during busy periods and any distress or inconvenience this causes to patients and their loved ones".

Patients attending the emergency department "continue to increase year on year", with 72,037 patients attending in 2018 - "an increase of 6.2pc on 2017".

Limerick is the only 24-hour A&E unit in the mid-west, catering for a catchment area with a population of 400,000, including Limerick city and county, Tipperary, Clare, and parts of north Cork.

"In the week-long period between Monday, February 18 and Sunday, February 24, a total of 1,453 presented to the ED. In the 24-hour period to midnight on Monday, February 25, a total of 210 people attended the ED," the UHL spokeswoman said.

"The new ED at University Hospital Limerick has designated spaces for 49 patients. Admitted patients waiting for a bed are often in single rooms or designated bays. While patients still face delays in the new ED, it provides for a much-improved patient experience compared to the old ED which had 33 bays.

"UHL has just over 450 inpatient beds; this is recognised as not being sufficient for the needs of the mid-west region."

The hospital group welcomed "a commitment" from Health Minister Simon Harris to "increasing bed capacity at UHL". It has sought a 60-bed temporary modular unit as well as a permanent 90-bed unit.

Irish Independent