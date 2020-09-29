New public-only hospital contract on the way

A new public-only hospital contract is expected to be agreed by Government today.

It will allow for enhanced pay for consultants of a quarter of a million euro per year – so long as they renounce all future private work in return.

The Health system has been grappling for years with the problem of consultants employed by the State who in reality are prioritising their private patients for beds in public hospitals.

Former Health Minister Simon Harris secured agreement in the last Government for the creation of public-only consultants in future, with the long-term aim of easing private patients out of acute hospitals.

The ambition was subsequently supported by all parties as part of a comprehensive new approach to health known as Sláintecare.

Now Michael McGrath, the Public Expenditure Minister, will ask colleagues at Cabinet today to approve the drafting of the new contract, a linchpin in the early moves towards health reform.

Most contracts currently pay €175,000 to €200,000 annually, but consultants are boosting their take-home significantly by adding private patients to their responsibilities.

The new €250,000 public-only role would involve one of the highest-paid consultant contracts in the OECD, unmatched outside the richest and most developed countries.

But it is felt to be needed in order to reduce the attraction of private work.

The new public-only contract would become the only one on offer from the State in future, clearing acute hospitals for public-only in the fullness of time.

It is being resisted by some existing consultants, and current Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is understood to have been lobbied while in Opposition for continuation of the half-and-half deal.

Creating the new post would technically breach a ceiling imposed under FEMPI, the Financial Emergency Measures in the Public Interest, brought in after the last financial crash – meaning the move will require primary legislation.

