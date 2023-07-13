New National Children’s Hospital will not open until March 2025, because it ‘cannot open in mid-winter’

The earliest the new National Children’s Hospital could be able to admit patients is March 2025 – as “it cannot open in mid-winter”, according to officials.

Paediatric consultants were informed of the proposed date last week, despite Government hopes that it could open at the end of 2024.

The information was raised at the Oireachtas Health Committee by Social Democrat TD Róisín Shortall, who asked officials if doctors were given this information.

In response, medical director Dr Emma Curtis said: “I understand that is the case. It is a working date, I think. It would have come from Children’s Health Ireland and it is based on the view that the hospital cannot open in mid-winter.”

The proposed opening date would be based around a March 2024 completion of construction and fitting out of the hospital over several months. But this March 2024 date now looks likely to be extended.

The hospital board has been promised an overdue timeline from the builders BAM for completion of the hospital next week. It was originally due last February.

A monthly report suggested a completion deadline of May 2024, but the Government said recently it was holding the builders to a March 2024 deadline. ​

It comes as David Gunning, chief officer of the National Paediatric Hospital Board, said €1.433bn was allocated for the hospital in 2018. It asked the HSE at the end of May to go to the Government to ask for more funding, although he refused to say for how much. He said around €1.325bn has been spent so far on the project.

BAM has submitted around €756m extra in claims, against a contracted €910m, but these are being contested and just €14m has been conceded so far – though there are various stages in the dispute process.

Mr Gunning told the committee that “in accordance with the contract, BAM is required to proceed with the works regularly and diligently, and it is obliged to resource the project at a level that will deliver substantial completion of the hospital at the earliest possible date.

“BAM is not providing sufficient resources to deliver the hospital. This continued lack of resourcing, together with poor project execution, may lead to further slippage of the substantial completion date if this continues.

“To illustrate this point, BAM achieved 67pc of its planned output in the last 12 months – this output level fell as low as 34pc at certain times during this period.”

“To further illustrate this point, BAM’s monthly billing currently should approximate to €15m however, in the last number of months, they are below €10m.

“What this looks like from an actual output perspective is illustrated by examining BAM’s progress with room completions. Based on BAM’s commitments, 3,000 rooms should have been completed by now. To date, 27 rooms have been deemed complete.

“Furthermore, upon inspection these 27 rooms presented a large number of snags. The board has worked closely with BAM and the design team to eliminate these issues. This has been a time-consuming exercise.”

Some €573m of the claims relate to only 16 claims out of a total of 2,175.

The claims include compensation for delays which BAM is blaming on the board.

In response, BAM said it rejected any allegations of under-performance or under-resourcing the hospital project.

It said: “Any suggestion that BAM is deliberately not committing adequate resources to the project, or is in any way slowing down delivery of the hospital is untrue.”

BAM said the build was more than 85pc complete and it would provide a timeline for completion next week.

It said that, subject to any further changes outside of its control, this timeline “will set out our plan to complete and hand over this crucial facility”.

It also said that revisions to the design of the hospital had been numerous, ongoing and challenging – and these had added significantly to the required scope of work.

“We have offered up more than 600 rooms for design team inspection and this number is increasing by the week.”

Meanwhile, two teams of experts are examining ventilation systems in 11 of the hospital’s theatres to determine what work might need to be carried out on them.

It is also unclear when the construction of accommodation for families will be ready, but the hope is it would be complete by early to mid-2025.