New ‘mutation’ for bone disease found in ancient Donegal remains

Scientists have discovered an unknown genetic ‘mutation’ linked to a painful, inherited bone disease in DNA recovered from the skeletons of two men, buried in a ‘lost’ medieval Donegal graveyard.

The bones of two unrelated men, buried at Ballyhanna have been found to have two genetic mutations linked with multiple osteochondromas. This is a serious genetic disorder which leads to non-cancerous bone tumours on legs, arms, fingers and toes.

This condition is rare, can be extremely painful and can lead to limb deformity, reduce stature, nerve compression, and, in about 5 per cent of cases, malignancy.

“Discovery of the mutations that cause serious diseases through application of whole genome sequencing has been a key medical breakthrough in recent years, but this is the first time this has been applied to ancient individuals,” said Professor Dan Bradley, Trinity College Dublin (TCD) School of Genetics and Microbiology.

The finding made by scientists at TCD and Queen’s University Belfast is reported in the European Journal of Human Genetics.

The two skeletons, along with the remains of some 1,300 men, women and children were unearthed during the construction of the N15 Bundoran and Ballyshannon bypass.

The scientists believed that the skeletons belong to men buried around the same time, and – because multiple osteochondromas is so rare affecting 1 in 50,000 people – that they were related.

“We assumed they were contemporary, but radiocarbon dating showed they were separated by several hundred years,” said Professor Eileen Murphy, Queen’s University Belfast.

“We also assumed they were related, but the new aDNA analysis has demonstrated that this is not the case,” Professor Murphy said.

The scientists from TCD and QUB identified the presence of mutations in a gene called EXT1, which is known to be involved with multiple osteochondromas in modern patients.

The fact that the same condition occurred twice in the same rural medieval Irish parish, resulting from two different mutations is regarded as the genetic equivalent of lightening striking twice.

The land on which the skeletons were discovered belonged to the church, but, over time, its location was lost. The local Gaelic medieval population at the time included tenant farmers, labourers, merchants, artisans, clergy and the very poor.

The scientists say their bone analysis shows that life was tough in Donegal a thousand years ago, with high rates of biological indicators of stress, ill health and tuberculosis found in the remains.