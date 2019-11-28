New mental health phone line launched to help people access support nationwide

A new mental health phone line has been launched today to help people access support and information across the country.

The confidential Freephone ‘Your Mental Health’ line will operate 24/7 and aims to increase accessibility to services and supports.

Callers will not have to provide personal information but will be able to find out about supports available to them locally.

Launching the service this morning, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said those suffering from ill mental health and their loved ones will be able to access the line if they are feeling low or depressed.

The HSE and the National Ambulance Service (NAS) will work in partnership to facilitate the service. It will be based at the NAS headquarters and all call takers have received specialist training.

The call team have all received SafeTalk training, an internationally recognised programme that prepares participants to recognise and engage with people who may be having thoughts of suicide.

They are all fully trained to provide information on the relevant supports and services to callers.

Mental Health Minister Jim Daly said the phone line will be important to improve universal access to health services.

"On being appointed Mental Health Minister over two years ago, I instantly recognised that we had many excellent service providers throughout the country, however it also became apparent pretty quickly that the vast majority of people did not know what the different services providers offered, what was available in their area, or how to get in touch with them," he said.

"I decided we needed to have universal access to the more than 1,000 HSE funded mental health services available to people across the country."

Health Minister Simon Harris said further services will be rolled out in the coming months to boost awareness of available mental health services.

The dedicated ‘Your Mental Health’ phone number is 1800 111 888.

Online Editors