Regular check for retinopathy can reduce or prevent damage to vision in high-risk patients

Vicky Doyle, patient advocate, with Karen O’Connor, from the Mater Hospital and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly at the launch of the HSE Diabetic RetinaScreen programme for women during pregnancy. Photo: Leah Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Around one in 20 people with diabetes are at risk of losing their sight due to retinopathy, with the figure even higher for pregnant women with diabetes.