New hospital waiting list figures show rise in patients waiting for surgery

New hospital waiting list figures today show a rise in the number of patients waiting for surgery last month – up to 79,720 compared to 75,720 in August.

However, there was a fall in the number of patients on outpatient clinic queues – down to 625,673 from 652,344 the previous month.

Progress was also made in reducing the amount of people waiting for a gastrointestinal scope, with a reduction in patients waiting from 32,636 to 26,511 within a month, the National Treatment Purchase Fund reported.

It is now clear that targets to cut waiting lists under the €350m waiting list plan for 2022 will not be met.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly recently indicated he wants to know why some hospitals are performing better than others.

With three months to go and the added pressures on hospital beds due to Covid-19 and a potential flu surge, the goal to have the number of patients on waiting lists reduced to its lowest point in five years will not be reached.

Progress has been made in treating the patients waiting the longest, and there has been particular focus on high-volume inpatient and day-case procedures such as cataract removals and hip and knee replacements.

Irish Hospital Consultants Association president Professor Robert Landers said: “Irish patients have suffered a decade of despair because they are continually denied the timely hospital treatment that they need due to the increasing shortage of hospital consultants.

"Since the salary inequity was imposed, the number of permanent consultant posts not filled as needed has increased exponentially to more than one in five. Government policy is driving consultants abroad, where they are welcomed with adequate staffing levels, funded services and better conditions.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane has said that the latest Health Information Quality Authority (Hiqa) reports into emergency department dysfunction across the State show that widespread investment in capacity as well as reform of patient care is urgently needed.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly wants answers from underperforming hospitals.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly wants answers from underperforming hospitals.

He agreed with the Association of Emergency Medicine that more beds were needed at some locations, while significant reform in the management of patient flow was needed in others.

“Emergency-department waits have continued in the wrong direction in the last year, and now stand at half a day on average. Some locations, such as Cork, have average waits at, or in excess of, 24 hours,” he said.

“The solutions have been in the open for many years – some locations need additional bed capacity, and many need a total change in approach to how and where patients are cared for.

“Some hospitals are performing well, and others are performing well in some areas but falling down in others. All hospitals need to be learning from the successes and failures of each other.

“We need significant investment in primary and community care, especially in training more general-practice doctors, primary-care nurses, and allied health and social-care professionals, to move more care out of hospitals.

Unless the teams are bringing more beds and staff with them, they will not be able to address the problems

“Too many patients are being treated in the wrong place at the wrong time, leading to costly delays in their care.

“Alternative-care pathways and locations, as well as additional step-down capacity, planned based on the health needs of communities on a local and regional basis, must be advanced.

“We also need to see much greater investment in public diagnostic capacity, with direct access for GPs as well as a modernisation of acute hospital diagnostic capacity to increase efficiency. We know that many ED delays are due to waits for scans.”

However, Mr Cullinane added that some hospitals had thought “outside the box” and improved care across the board.

“Some hospitals, such as Kilkenny and Waterford, have implemented far more efficient patient-management plans which decrease length of stay and deliver care closer to home, as well as rapid access to urgent day-case care,” he said.

“This all reduces pressure on emergency departments, reducing waits for all patients simply by making better use of existing resources with outside-the-box thinking.

“The Minister for Health is reacting to crisis after crisis by sending in support teams, which shows how bad the situation has gotten, but unless the teams are bringing more beds and staff with them, they will not be able to address the problems.

“We need a serious, multi-annual plan which addresses long emergency-department waits through a reorientation of care, investment in capacity, and investment in workforce planning.

“Regionalisation, integration of care, and investment in the National Ambulance Service to provide better services, as well as community-based services, are all necessary components of such a plan.

“We will never reduce health waiting lists if we cannot get on top of the crisis in emergency departments, but this requires strategic multi-annual planning which has not been forthcoming from the Minister for Health.”