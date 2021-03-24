New figures show increase in Covid-19 outbreaks in homes, schools and crèches

Covid-19 outbreaks in family homes, private houses, schools and crèches rose last week, according to new figures.

It shows there were 24 school related outbreaks - up 16 in one week.

Childcare facilities also saw a rise to 16, an increase of eight outbreaks over the previous week.

Nphet expressed concern earlier this week about the rise in cases in under-12s but said few were linked to transmission in the school classroom and the virus was more likely to be picked up around activities such as playdates..

Crèches find it more difficult to control spread because very young children cannot physically distance although various prevention measures are in place.

There were 258 family outbreaks in private homes, an increase of 55.

General outbreaks in private houses - where people may be sharing accommodation - went up to 14, an increase of five.

However, extended family outbreaks reduced by twelve, although there were still 22 reported last week.

People have been called on not to visit the houses of relatives or meet up except for essential reasons.

Overall, outbreaks increased last week to 404, up by 65.

The report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre noted that the figures include 95 late notification outbreaks from October to January.

It comes against a background of the threat from the UK variant of the virus which is much easier to catch, leaving around one in three household members at risk of getting the virus if it is brought home.

The downward trend in nursing home outbreaks continues and vaccination is a major contributor.

Last week there were two new outbreaks in nursing homes and no new outbreaks in community hospital or long stay units.

Also the number of outbreaks in hospital has plunged with four reported last week.

There were 49 new outbreaks in vulnerable groups such as Travellers, the Roma and the homeless.

Among these the highest number - 42 - were among Travellers.

In workplaces 19 new outbreaks were reported, eight in the commercial sector and two in meat or poultry processing plants.

