New evidence that people can get reinfected with Covid-19, Hiqa report reveals

New evidence shows that some people can get reinfected with Covid-19 - and it may mean new Covid-19 vaccines will require booster shots, a new report from Ireland’s watchdog revealed today.

The average time a person who recovered from the virus could be immune averages from at least two to six months.

Worldwide, at least fourteen patients have been infected twice with the virus, said Dr Mairin Ryan of the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) which carried out the review.

She said these infections were confirmed by genetic evidence that showed the first and second infections were caused by different strains.

Read More

Read More

However she said it is important to say that these are “rare events.”

Dr Ryan said: “The phenomenon of reinfection has significant policy implications.

“Infection prevention and control, isolation and contact tracing considerations are not likely to differ for cases of reinfection compared with the first infection.

“Therefore, all public health advice, including hygiene and physical distancing, should apply to those who have recovered from infection as immunity from reinfection cannot be assumed.”

The report said this could have implications of possible new Covid-19 vaccines and top up injections may be needed.

“Our findings of a reduction in neutralising capacity over time suggests immunity may not be long-term. If vaccination results in a similar response, consideration may be given to the need for repeat or ‘booster’ doses.”

The watchdog reviewed new evidence around possible reinfection.

The evidence summary also reviewed the current evidence on the maximum duration of immunity following infection.

Dr Ryan said: “Evidence from 22 studies suggests that IgG antibody levels – the most common antibody in the blood – are sustained for at least two months after infection, and for some even up to six months.“

The levels of neutralising antibodies (that can neutralise viruses , decline over time, especially in the later stages of follow-up.

While this doesn’t offer a full picture of the body’s response to SARS-CoV-2, these data have implications for vaccine development, antibody testing and immunotherapy going forward.”

Hiqa also published a scoping evidence review on convalescent plasma therapy conducted at the request of the Department of Health. This scoping review looked at the use of convalescent plasma as a potential treatment for patients with Covid-19,experiencing, or who are at risk of experiencing, a severe course of disease.

Twenty-two studies were retrieved that investigated response beyond 60 days post-infection.

It looked at IgG which is a class of antibodies that is crucial for immune memory and long-term immunity. It is the most abundant antibody class in humans.

Neutralising antibodies prevent infectious particles and viruses from infecting cells by neutralising or inhibiting their biological effect.

Many current vaccine design efforts focus on generating a strong neutralising antibody response to provide protection from infection

“Our findings of a reduction in neutralising capacity over time suggests immunity may not be long-term. If vaccination results in a similar response, consideration may be given to

the need for repeat or ‘booster’ doses.”

Separately it looked at the use of convalescent plasma from patients recently recovered from the virus.It contains antibodies which, when transfused into others, may provide passive immunity to the disease in recipients.

The report said the intervention has historically been used to treat conditions for which there was no vaccine or pharmacological intervention.

“ Based on the available studies, the review found limited evidence that convalescent plasma is an effective treatment for COVID-19. In terms of safety,the rate of severe adverse events appears to be low. In cases where there are no other alternative treatments available, convalescent plasma may offer a potential treatment option for patients at high risk of a severe course of the disease.”

Read More

Read More

Online Editors