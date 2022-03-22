New Covid-19 variant is ‘sweeping up everyone who didn’t get Omicron’

The new BA2 Covid-19 variant is “sweeping up everyone who didn’t get Omicron”, immunologist Luke O’Neill said.

The professor said another wave of coronavirus is being seen globally and that for those who didn’t catch Omicron it’s “almost impossible” for them to avoid this new variant.

Since St Patricks Day, 64,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.

Read More

Prof O’Neill said the new BA2 variant “could be the most infectious virus we have seen.”

Speaking on RTÉ Radio Ones Today with Claire Byrne, he said: “[We are] in a global wave, it’s just happening again in a sense and it’s because of this BA2 variant, the new variant around, the sister of Omicron, and this is much more infectious than Omicron and it’s spreading more and more widely.

"It could be the most infectious virus we have seen amazingly, chickenpox and measles is very infectious, we know these spread like wild fire but this BA2 there's nothing like it, it is 30pc more infectious than Omicron which is already 70pc more infectious than the previous one.

“BA2 is sweeping up everyone who didn’t get Omicron, in other words it’s almost impossible to avoid this.”

He added that with this new variant symptoms are showing much quicker, usually in two days compared to four days with Omicron, but he said it seems to go away quicker as well.

The Trinity College Immunologist said some good news is that it seems to be less lethal than flu in those that are vaccinated.

He added that he expects the peak of this wave to be seen at the beginning of April and then cases will begin to decrease.

"The great news is that a wall of vaccination is holding up massively all over the world and really protecting us,” he said.

"The evidence that vaccines are protecting us is there and it’s great to see, otherwise the ICU’s would be overwhelmed.”

But, he stressed those who are not vaccinated can still get really sick so he encourages everyone to be triple vaccinated and for healthcare workers, people over the age of 60 and those medically vulnerable to get a fourth shot.