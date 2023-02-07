| 6.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

New children's hospital to use €85m system not compatible with other hospitals treating same patients

The site of the new National Children's Hospital in Dublin. Photo: PA Expand
The MN-CMS system, which is run by a company called Cerner, is already in place at hospitals such as the Rotunda in Dublin. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin Expand
Sinn Féin's health spokesperson David Cullinane said it's a 'mistake' to use a system that would not be compatible with all relevant hospitals by the time the new children&rsquo;s hospital opens Expand

Close

The site of the new National Children's Hospital in Dublin. Photo: PA

The site of the new National Children's Hospital in Dublin. Photo: PA

The MN-CMS system, which is run by a company called Cerner, is already in place at hospitals such as the Rotunda in Dublin. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

The MN-CMS system, which is run by a company called Cerner, is already in place at hospitals such as the Rotunda in Dublin. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Sinn Féin's health spokesperson David Cullinane said it's a 'mistake' to use a system that would not be compatible with all relevant hospitals by the time the new children&rsquo;s hospital opens

Sinn Féin's health spokesperson David Cullinane said it's a 'mistake' to use a system that would not be compatible with all relevant hospitals by the time the new children’s hospital opens

/

The site of the new National Children's Hospital in Dublin. Photo: PA

Ellen Coyne

The new children’s hospital will use an €85m electronic chart system that will not be compatible with some key hospitals treating the same patients before or after.

It means that after the €1.73bn hospital project is finally finished, it will not initially be possible to transfer the electronic files of newborn babies being referred from some maternity hospitals to the new children’s hospital beside St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

Related topics

More On HSE

Most Watched

Privacy