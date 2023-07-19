New children’s hospital may not be completed until ‘winter next year’, admits HSE chief

The site of the new National Children’s Hospital in Dublin. Photo: Brian Lawless

The completion of the construction of the new National Children’s Hospital may be “shoving towards the winter” of 2024, HSE chief Bernard Gloster said today.

However, he said he was still in the dark about the timeline and was waiting for an updated report from the builders BAM to the National Paediatric Development Board .

The last timeline for completion of the hospital in Dublin was March 2024 but an updated report is now overdue for several months and has been promised this week.

"I don’t know at this time other than our expectation clearly from the contractor on the last plan was early 2024," he told RTÉ Radio.

"I’m waiting to see what the timebound compliant plan would be. We’ve already heard indications that it’s shoving out towards the winter.

"We’re going to have to look at that and see what happens in the coming weeks.

"As you have heard in the last couple of weeks there is a lot of toing and froing. There are very sensitive discussions taking place between the hospital development board and BAM.

”I met with the board and have visited the site. We need, as do the board, receive a compliant, realistic timebound completion plan from the contractor.

"I’m very hopeful that that’s going to come and come shortly. I wouldn’t want to try to interfere with the process or cause any additional strain."

The hospital, which was allocated a budget of €1.4bn, is now to rise in cost with the board asking for more funding. It is unclear how much has been sought but it might push the bill to €2bn or more.

The board is contesting claims of more than €756m from BAM, which the contractor says is linked to issues such as changes in design. The board has rejected the contention that persistent changes in design are behind delays in the project.

The board has insisted it is project delivery that is the issue. The hospital is more than 85pc finished.

It said there are a number of contract provisions that were not included as part of the capital approval as there was no price certainty for them and nor can there be for the duration of the project.

These include construction inflation in excess of 4pc any changes in scope resulting from healthcare policy change, statutory changes, and the Sectoral Employment Order.

“Since the project commenced, other cost items that were outside of the contract / approved investment have arisen. These include the impacts of Covid, Brexit, the war in Ukraine, regulatory changes, implementation of PwC report recommendations and claims defence,” it was stated in a recent update from the board to the Oireachtas.

"However, the single largest contributor to the cost increase is delay resulting from the project not reaching substantial completion as per the contractual agreement. BAM is responsible for delivering against the contract.”

BAM has rejected any suggestion it is deliberately not committing adequate resources to the project or is slowing down delivery of the hospital.

It said it is the “tireless work of BAM, its project staff and supply chain partners that has driven the build phase to more than 85pc completion to date”.

Leo Varadkar has said it was “clear” the hospital was going to cost “significantly more” than the Government had planned for.

The €1.433bn “allocation was made back in 2018 and hasn't been increased since. It is going to cost more than that," the Taoiseach has said.

"It is clear that it's going to be significantly in excess of €1.433bn.”