New children's care unit opens - but faces staff shortage

Ireland's first ever paediatric care unit will open today short of two full-time radiologists.

Eilish Hardiman, chief executive of Children's Health Ireland (CHI), launched the unit at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown - but amid the fanfare she admitted a frustration with a "policy" of pay that had restricted the full employment of staff.

But the CEO said the issue has now been "escalated" within the HSE and Department of Health.

Originally the unit was expected to open seven days a week from 8am until midnight but due to an issue hiring staff, it will only open five days a week on Monday to Friday and between 8am and 6pm.

The unit is expected to take 500 children off the general paediatric waiting list, but management have no idea when they will be able to extend the opening hours.

The recruitment process got under way in February but no one has applied for two remaining radiology posts. Two emergency medicine staff are also on maternity leave.

The CEO said she hoped the opening would be viewed as a "positive" story and she said without doubt the unit was "safe" for all visitors despite staffing issues.

"Nationally there's a challenge around the restoration of pay, that's a challenge as we are in a global market... it's an issue we can't solve, but we raised it and escalated it with the HSE and the Department of Health, as a policy that needs to be addressed," Ms Hardiman said.

The unit has 10 urgent care assessment cubicles, six short-stay observation beds, a radiology department and fracture clinics.

It will treat children with sprains, strains, broken bones, vomiting and diarrhoea, minor burns and scalds, fever in babies older than 12 weeks, small cuts and injuries and mild asthma.

Any serious cases would be transferred to hospitals for treatment.

