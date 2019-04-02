New €350,000 HSE chief pledges to make patients his priority

The new €350,000 head of the HSE has said his primary focus will be "the experiences of the patients" and "all who engage with us."

The appointment of Paul Reid, currently chief executive of Fingal County Council, was given the go ahead by the Cabinet today.

He will take over as Director General of the troubled HSE for a five year term in May.

He said: “There is no doubt this will be a huge challenge as we will have to manage and strengthen the current service delivery mechanisms, whilst at the same time leading the transformation to a new model of integrated care as set out under Sláintecare.

“The primary focus throughout my term will be the experiences of the patients and all who engage with us."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD and Minister for Health Simon Harris said he was was appointed following an open competition by the Public Appointment Service.

He succeeds Tony O’ Brien, who stepped down last May after the CervicalCheck controversy.

The Taoiseach said: “Paul Reid takes up this post at a critical time of change and reform in our health services. For the first time in a long time, we have the resources, we have the plan and we have the people to move forward.

“During his time at the helm in Fingal County Council and before that in Eircom and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, Paul developed a strong reputation as a dynamic and ambitious leader, who was always up for a challenge, drove restructuring, controlled costs, delivered results and managed industrial relations well.

“The role of Director General of the HSE is an incredibly important one. Paul will work with the newly appointed and empowered HSE board and with the Executive Director of Sláintecare, Laura Magahy, as implementation of our 10 year plan to improve and reform the health service steps up a gear. I wish Paul every success in his role and I look forward to working with him.”

Minister Harris said: "The appointment of Paul Reid comes at an exciting time for the health service with a clear policy direction as outlined by Sláintecare, record investment and a major capital programme.

"We now have the key building blocks for a health service that the public deserve as he brings his extensive skillset to this role. He has proven himself to be a leader in public service and has a track record of reform.

"I wish him all the best in the role. I also want to take this opportunity to thank Ms Anne O'Connor for her exemplary leadership over recent months."

Mr Reid will serve a tenure of 5 years and is expected to begin his position on May 14 next.

Online Editors