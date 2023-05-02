Nearly half of asthma patients have been unable to afford medication posing serious risk, stark new survey reveals

Nearly one in two asthma patients have had to forego asthma medications for themselves, or their children, due to financial stress, leaving them at risk of a potentially serious attack, a new survey reveals today.

The Asthma Society of Ireland today released findings of a new survey of 1,294 men and women living with asthma in Ireland.

The survey, undertaken as part of Asthma Awareness Week 2023, revealed the stark realities of the impact of the cost of living crisis for those living with asthma in Ireland.

The findings disclosed:

*96pc of those surveyed have been prescribed asthma medications.

*Some 45pc of asthma patients have had to forego asthma medications for themselves, or their children, due to financial constraints.

*48pc of households with asthma have been in arrears on mortgage or rental payments; utility bills; hire purchase instalments or other loan payments in the past 12 months.

*76pc also said that their own or their child's daily activity was limited or severely limited by the disease

*25pc of survey participants described their asthma as bad or very bad.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the Asthma Society in Ireland. and to mark this milestone, the Asthma Society is hosting a virtual conference on May 4th - Asthma Care for All. The conference will feature people living with asthma describing their own experiences of being treated for asthma, and the difference the Asthma Society’s services have made to their lives. The conference is open to people with asthma, their family and caregivers, and the public.

Chief executive Eilis Ní Chaithnia said: “These statistics are alarming, considering that 380,000 people in Ireland have asthma, and every four minutes, someone visits the Emergency Department due to asthma. Tragically, each week, a family in Ireland loses a loved one due to the condition.

“Therefore, it is crucial to prioritise universal access to asthma medications to ensure that people can manage their condition effectively. The Asthma Society has been advocating for asthma medications to be included free of charge on the Long Term Illness Scheme for years. This is something the organisation urgently calls for, especially since Ireland has the second-highest hospitalisation rate for asthma in the EU.

“If people are not using their daily preventer inhaler, they often rely on their reliever inhaler or steroid tablets to treat their worsening symptoms. Overuse of your reliever inhaler or steroid tablets can lead to detrimental side effects. Overuse of your reliever inhaler can lead to fatalities.”

Professor Marcus Butler, Consultant in Respiratory Medicine at St Vincent's Hospital and Medical Director of the Asthma Society says, “Asthma is a chronic (or long-term) illness and the World Health Organisation considers it to be the most common chronic disease among children, affecting one in every 13 children and adults in Ireland. Chronic illnesses typically persist well beyond six months. 91pc of those surveyed by the Society expected their own, or their child's asthma, to last for six months or longer. 76pc also said that their own or their child's daily activity was limited or severely limited by the disease.1 The tragic deaths we see in asthma are largely preventable with medication.

“What we learned from the survey was very concerning. People with asthma need to take their medication as prescribed as good asthma control is key in preventing asthma attacks, hospitalisations and those asthma deaths.

“It’s important that people know how to use their inhaler properly. If you are in doubt about how best to use asthma medication, you can reach out for free expert advice from our respiratory nurse-led Asthma Adviceline or visit your GP for an asthma review. Asthma.ie is also a great resource, providing tips and advice on how to best manage your asthma. It is important to remember that help is available.”