Nearly 27,000 people left University Hospital Limerick’s emergency department early in the last four years

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded hospital in the country, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO)

Nearly 27,000 people left University Hospital Limerick’s (UHL) emergency department without completing their treatment over the last four years, new figures have shown.

Between January 2019 and last month, 26,918 people who arrived at the hospital left before being discharged. The figures were released by the HSE.

More than 1,000 people left the hospital’s emergency department in such circumstances last December, shortly before the hospital declared a “major internal incident” following a spike in patients seeking emergency treatment.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) have again highlighted the challenges facing the most overcrowded hospital in the country. Yesterday morning there were 78 people on trolleys at UHL.

Sligo University Hospital recorded the second-highest number, with 35 people on trolleys during morning rounds yesterday.

UHL has the only emergency department in the midwest and serves a population of around 400,000 people.

Since 2009, ambulances have had to bring emergency patients to UHL rather than to St John’s Hospital in Limerick city or Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals.

Earlier this year, some non-urgent cases were brought to Ennis Hospital, Co Clare, instead of UHL. This was done in an attempt to ease pressure on the crowded emergency room.

Figures for people who left the hospital before completing treatment were released in response to a parliamentary question from Violet-Anne Wynne, the independent TD for Clare.

Last year, patients were more likely to leave the emergency department in the latter months of the year. In October, 1,033 patients left; the figure was 917 in November; and 1,034 left in December. ​

Last Christmas, UHL was under severe pressure due to high numbers of patients attending the emergency department.

On January 2, it declared a “major internal incident” due to the overwhelming surge in patient numbers.

A spokesman for the hospital clarified that these figures meant a person had left the hospital before “completion of treatment”.

This may include patients who were triaged but left before seeing a clinician – also referred to as patients who “did not wait”.

Figures may also include patients who registered at an emergency department but were not triaged, people who were assessed but left against medical advice or patients who were assessed and left before being formally discharged.

Ms Wynne said it was “simply inexcusable” that nearly 27,000 people had walked out of the hospital in such circumstances. ​

She added that the midwest needs another hospital offering 24/7 acute and critical care.

“We are a county continually denied access to care, both in an acute and a primary setting,” she said.

“Lack of GPs and an out-of-hours service that is not fit for demand and overrun by locums means that, for many people, the only option is to present at A&E.

“Until we improve access to primary care and care in the community, incredibly high levels of presentations to A&E will not abate.”

A spokesperson for INMO said more than 66,000 patients have been admitted to UHL without a bed since January 1, 2019.

“Patients are, unfortunately, waiting an unacceptable amount of time to be admitted to hospital,” the spokesperson said.

“In recent patient-experience surveys, University Hospital Limerick has scored low when it comes to hospital admission.”

In the hospital’s response to Ms Wynne, Professor Colette Cowan, the chief executive of the UL hospitals group, said UHL was working to balance the “marked demand” on emergency departments and the needs of patients with time-critical and elective surgeries.

“We do everything possible to maximise patient flow and minimise wait times,” she said.