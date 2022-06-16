The Clinical Director of Navan Hospital has clashed with his niece – Justice Minister Helen McEntee – over the safety of the hospital's emergency department.

Dr Gerry McEntee said the decision to scale back some services at the hospital was taken because the emergency department poses a risk to a “small proportion of patients who are critically ill”.

“This cohort of critically ill patients, who by virtue of the fact that they come into Our Lady’s Hospital Navan, are not provided with the best opportunity of survival,” he said.

Dr McEntee said the emergency department, in its current state, is “absolutely not safe” and nurses, physicians, surgeons, anaesthetists and junior hospital doctors have all “expressed their concerns about health and safety in Navan” and have written letters which are “sitting on Minister Donnelly’s desk”.

"If you think about this, the nurses, the physicians, the surgeons, the anaesthetists, myself as clinical director, the management of our Lady’s Hospital Navan and the management of Ireland East and the HSE, who deal with medical issues day in, day out, are being told by politicians who have no experience of medicine that we are incorrect if we’re saying something is unsafe. Now which of those two do you think we should believe that,” Dr McEntee told RTE Radio One.

His comments come days after the Justice Minister voiced her opposition to the scaling back.

In a Facebook post, Ms McEntee said: “There has been understandable concern recently about proposed changes in Navan and I and my colleagues sought a meeting with the Minister for Health and the HSE to discuss these issues. It is important to state that these proposals have not been agreed to by the Government or the Minister for Health and will not be proceeding as originally suggested by the HSE.

“Unfortunately, the presentation from the HSE at the meeting this week caused further concern as it did not address serious questions around capacity.

“I spoke to the Minister for Health following the meeting and told him my opposition to the plan as originally suggested by the HSE, and he reassured me that no decision has been taken on changes to emergency services," she added.

Dr McEntee stated on radio today that "patients, if they are brought into Our Lady's Hospital in Navan are not provided with the best opportunity of survival".

It has been almost 10 years since the Navan emergency department was earmarked to be downgraded. Earlier this week the HSE, senior doctors and Dr McEntee said the emergency department (ED) would be replaced by a 24-hour medical assessment unit and a minor injuries unit.

Earlier this week, it was stated that around five or six patients a day who are seriously ill would be taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, while 80pc of the people currently attending Navan for emergency care would continue to be treated there.

“The ED will not close. The doors of the ED department will be open 24 hours a day… The critically ill patients need to go to a model three or model four hospital that have the critical care services to look after them,” he said.

Following the earlier announcement to scale back services, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the decision had not been sanctioned.

