National Children’s hospital delayed again as August 2022 deadline will not be met

The completion date of August 2022 for the new national children's hospital will not be met. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The ill-fated new National Children’s Hospital looks set to be delayed again amid wrangles over money and a slowdown due to Covid-19, the Oireachtas Health Committee will hear.

The hospital was originally due to open in 2014 but it has been beset with setbacks and controversy over its ballooning cost.

It was due to be completed by August 2022 but this date will not now be met and no new deadline can be announced at this stage.

In an opening statement David Gunning, chief officer in the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB), says since the project started the contractors, BAM, have made “hundreds of millions of euros” in extra claims.

This is consuming a significant amount of executive and project-team time.

Mr Gunning states: “In December 2018, the Government approved an investment decision of €1.433bn for the project.

He said there are “a number of exceptions” that have always been outside of this investment, and for which there cannot be price certainty at this point, or for the duration of the project.

“These include, for example, national construction inflation in excess of 4pc, any changes in scope resulting from healthcare policy change, statutory changes and the Employment Order.

“The last time the NPHDB was before the Oireachtas Committee on Health, in November 2019, we advised the committee that the main contractor was behind schedule on the construction works.

“At that time, the delay was four months, and it was our view that the main contractor could have made up the time. However, by the time the main contractor closed the site in March as a result of the Covd-19 restrictions, the delay had increased to six months.”

He will tell the committee that the Government Covid-19 restrictions on construction lasted for a period of seven weeks and construction work was permitted to recommence from May 18.

However, despite ongoing engagement with the NPHDB – and the fact that all other construction sites throughout the country opened when the restrictions were lifted – the main contractor did not reopen the new children’s hospital construction site for a further seven weeks, on July 13, and it then commenced a phased return to work.

The 4,600m2 paediatric outpatient and urgent care centre at Tallaght University Hospital is contractually scheduled to be completed in February 2021.

However, the main contractor is now advising that construction will not complete before September 2021 and the building will then be handed over to CHI to open the facility after an eight-week period of operational commissioning and equipping.

The outpatient and urgent care centre in Blanchardstown at CHI Connolly was completed in May 2019 and the centre was opened by Children’s Health Ireland in July 2019.

The contract for the new children’s hospital is a bespoke contract rather than a public works contract.

Irish Independent