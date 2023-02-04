| 8.1°C Dublin

‘My support network got me through cancer’ – Dublin mum now helps other people deal with devastating diagnosis

Cancer survivor Lisa McElwaine encourages anyone who has just found out they are BRCA positive to avail of any support on offer. Stock photo: Getty Images Expand
Lisa McElwaine at her home in Rathfarnham. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
'Initially, it feels like a death sentence, but when you get your head aaround everything, it's not so bad.' Photo: Stock/Getty Images Expand

Lisa McElwaine at her home in Rathfarnham. Photo: Frank McGrath

'Initially, it feels like a death sentence, but when you get your head aaround everything, it's not so bad.' Photo: Stock/Getty Images

Arlene Harris

Lisa McElwaine found a lump on her right breast in November 2019 – and although she didn’t seek medical advice immediately, as soon as she spotted some blood in her bra two months later, she rang her GP straight away.

After being referred to hospital for a triple assessment (mammogram, ultrasound and biopsy), she was diagnosed with stage two, grade three invasive ductal carcinoma and booked in for a lumpectomy.

