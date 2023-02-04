‘My support network got me through cancer’ – Dublin mum now helps other people deal with devastating diagnosis

Lisa McElwaine found a lump on her right breast in November 2019 – and although she didn’t seek medical advice immediately, as soon as she spotted some blood in her bra two months later, she rang her GP straight away.

After being referred to hospital for a triple assessment (mammogram, ultrasound and biopsy), she was diagnosed with stage two, grade three invasive ductal carcinoma and booked in for a lumpectomy.

Ms McElwaine was stunned by this turn of events, but was keen to start treatment and begin the road to recovery.

“I was shocked beyond words and couldn’t physically speak,” she said. “Thank God my husband Clyde is strong and practical, and asked all the questions and advice about what was ahead of me.

“I left the hospital feeling numb and went home to tell my mam and dad and my only sister before we could even contemplate telling our children Sean (now 23), Conor (20) and Ella (15).

Lisa McElwaine at her home in Rathfarnham. Photo: Frank McGrath

“Two weeks after surgery (to remove the tumour), we went back to the consultant for results and were told that the cancer had begun to spread to my lymph nodes, and I had to have chemotherapy before radiation. I would need six rounds of it every three weeks. I started it on April 3, 2020, and had to do it on my own (due to Covid restrictions). I cried all the way to the ward but knew that I had to put on my fighting gloves for the sake of my family.”

The 48-year-old Dubliner got through the chemotherapy and then started 20 rounds of radiation before finishing in September 2020, when she was told she was cancer-free.

Because her mother’s family had a history of the disease, it was recommended that she undergo genetic testing. This revealed she was positive for the BRCA 2 gene mutation. This news came after another terrible blow as her family had recently developed Covid and her father died in January 2021.

“Then the following week I got the results from my BRCA testing to confirm I was positive for the gene mutation – this was another rollercoaster to face and a road of big decisions lay ahead for me and my family,” said Ms McElwain.

“The right thing for me was to have both preventative surgeries [full hysterectomy and double mastectomy] as soon as I could to reduce my risk of cancer coming back.

‘I knew from everything I went through that I needed to give something back’

“I was recommended by a friend to register for the Survive and Thrive programme with the Marie Keating Foundation.

“I was in a very bad place, but my eyes were opened to a huge support network from people just like me all needing strength and encouragement from each other.

“After that I was introduced to Bernie Carter who runs the BRCA Support Programme, which I joined – I have had so much support from this group.

“I told my story at their virtual BRCA Conference in 2021 and am now trained as a peer-to-peer supporter to help women and men in the future who have little or no support here in Ireland."

'Initially, it feels like a death sentence, but when you get your head aaround everything, it's not so bad.' Photo: Stock/Getty Images

Ms McElwaine advises anyone “who feels unwell, finds a lump or sees any changes in their body” to seek advice as soon as possible. And she encourages anyone who has just found out they are BRCA positive to avail of any support on offer.

“Initially it feels like a death sentence, but when you get your head around everything and start making life-changing decisions on the preventive surgeries and surveillance, it’s not so bad,” she said.

“I knew from everything I went through that I needed to give something back and help anyone on a similar journey.”