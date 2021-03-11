‘My mother-in-law saved my life when she donated a kidney to me’

Andrew Gallagher with mother-in-law Jacqueline Foster (right), his wife Nicola and their children Noah and Evie. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson

A man who says he owes his life to his mother-in-law after she donated a kidney to him, says it is vital to discuss organ donation and donor cards.

Andrew Gallagher (36) said: “Jacqueline, my mother-in-law, donated one of her kidneys to me. I really believe she saved my life.”

Today is World Kidney Day and Andrew said: “It is a vital day of the year as it is a world wide campaign to raise awareness of kidney health and how to look after them.”

Andrew, who lives near Dundalk, Co Louth, said having a day dedicated to kidney health also highlights kidney transplantation and “how the act of organ donation will save lives”.

He had his transplant in November 2013 and said the difference it made to him was “felt instantly”.

He had been on dialysis for two years before the operation and with his then fiancé Nicola (31) had decided to bring forward their wedding to make sure he would not be on dialysis for it.

His diagnosis of kidney failure had come out of the blue. A fitness test at a gym when he was aged just 24 had spotted slightly raised blood pressure and began a journey that led a year later to being told he would need a transplant.

“It was surreal. In the space of what felt like seven minutes, I was told I had scarring on both my kidneys and that I had about 29pc kidney function. They said I would require dialysis in the future – and at end stage, I’d need to seek a kidney transplant.”

Andrew’s brother and sister were both tested but found they were not suitable matches.

However Nicola’s mother Jacqueline contacted Beaumont Hospital in Dublin and began the process of seeing if was she a match.

"The decision was very simple in that Andrew needed a kidney and I had the chance to donate one,” said Jacqueline.

Andrew felt different immediately after the transplantation.

“When I woke up after the operation Nicola said my eyes were bright, they looked snow white and they had not been that way for years.

“I believe Jacqueline saved my life and because of her and her generosity, myself and Nicola and our two children, Evie (8) and Noah (3), are able to look forward to a normal family life.”

Nicola said: “It was a tough few days during the transplant having two people to worry about during the operations.”

“I am unbelievably proud of my mother that she gave the gift of life to my husband and gave him a second chance."

Jacqueline and Andrew are encouraging everyone to become a donor and carry an organ donation card.

“I always felt that people were nearly afraid to apply for a donor card, in case that meant they had to donate there and then on the spot,” said Andrew.

“Having that talk about donation is 90pc of the task,” he added.

Irish Independent